The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has named acclaimed novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, African Development Bank executive Prof. Kevin Chika Urama, and University of Chicago scholar Prof. James Robinson as Visiting Professors.

The appointments form part of a broader effort to reposition the institution within global academic circles.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka appointed Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as a visiting professor.

Approval for the appointments was granted by the vice chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, and communicated through official letters dated December 18, 2025.

University authorities said the scholars will contribute through teaching, joint research, mentorship, and other academic engagements designed to strengthen international collaboration.

UNN appoints global scholars professors

UNN said the visiting professors will work across disciplines to deepen scholarship and improve exposure to global research standards.

Their engagements are expected to support staff development, expand research networks, and provide students with access to leading voices in their respective fields.

Adichie was appointed in recognition of her influence in literature, creative writing, and intellectual thought worldwide. The university said her presence would enhance the arts and humanities, particularly through lectures and interactions with students and young academics.

UNN brings in world renowned academics as Visiting Professors.

In a statement, the institution noted:

“Her Visiting Professorship will add immense value to our academic community through lectures, scholarly engagements, and the mentorship of students and young academics.”

Visiting professors to boost UNN global standing

Prof. Urama, a development economist and senior official at the African Development Bank, was selected for his work in development economics, climate policy, and evidence based decision making. UNN said his engagement would reinforce teaching and research in economics, development studies, and related fields, while also encouraging policy relevant scholarship.

Prof. Robinson, a leading political economist known for his research on institutions and governance, was also appointed as a Visiting Professor. The university said his role would promote academic collaboration and introduce students and lecturers to contemporary global debates in political economy and development studies.

Speaking on the appointments, the Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr. Inya Agha Egwu, said the decision reflects the Vice Chancellor’s commitment to attracting top global scholars.

“The University of Nigeria was founded to be a globally competitive institution. These appointments represent a significant step towards reclaiming that legacy and enhancing the university’s global relevance,” Egwu said.

He added that the Visiting Professorships are structured to promote knowledge exchange, build international partnerships, and connect academic theory with policy and practice.

Egwu disclosed that the latest appointments raised the number of Visiting Professors named by the Vice Chancellor in December 2025 to four, describing the move as “a clear signal of UNN’s renewed drive for global excellence.”

