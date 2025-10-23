Lagos State University (LASU) is inviting suitable and qualified Nigerians to apply for vacant positions in the institution

The state-owned university said the vacant positions are in the academic and technical departments

According to the advertisement, the recruitment opportunities cut across several departments and faculties in the Ojo and Epe campuses

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has announced employment opportunities in academic and technical positions.

LASU management said the vacant positions the faculties of social sciences, arts, education, management sciences, science, etc.

LASU announces massive recruitment opportunities for Nigerians. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

Others include vacancies at the faculty of environmental sciences and the school of agriculture at the Epe campus.

The state-owned university said suitably qualified candidates can apply for the vacant Academic and Technical positions.

The massive recruitment opportunities were disclosed in a post shared via the university's Facebook page on Monday, October 20, 2025

“Vacant academic and technical positions in the faculties of social sciences, arts, education, management sciences, science, Centre for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (cessed) at Lagos State University, Ojo; and Faculty of Environmental Sciences and School of Agriculture at Lagos State University, Epe campus.”

LASU recruitment: Requirements for academic positions

Professor : Ten (10) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience in an academic institution and a minimum of twenty-five (25) academic publications.

: Ten (10) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience in an academic institution and a minimum of twenty-five (25) academic publications. Associate Professor/Associate Research Professor : Eight (8) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience and a minimum of twenty (20) academic publications.

: Eight (8) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience and a minimum of twenty (20) academic publications. Senior Lecturer/Senior Research Fellow : Six (6) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience and a minimum of fifteen (15) academic publications.

: Six (6) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience and a minimum of fifteen (15) academic publications. Lecturer I/Research Fellow I: Three (3) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience and a minimum of five (5) academic publications.

Three (3) years post-doctoral qualification with teaching and research experience and a minimum of five (5) academic publications. Lecturer II/Research Fellow II : PhD in a relevant field and a minimum of two (2) academic publications.

: PhD in a relevant field and a minimum of two (2) academic publications. Assistant Lecturer : M. A./ M. Ed./ M.Sc. Degree in a relevant field with evidence of admission to a PhD and considerable teaching and research potential/experience.

: M. A./ M. Ed./ M.Sc. Degree in a relevant field with evidence of admission to a PhD and considerable teaching and research potential/experience. Five (5) relevant O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics, obtained at not more than two (2) sittings.

Lagos State University (LASU) releases guidelines for employment opportunities.

Source: Original

Method of application



Interested candidates should forward fifteen (15) copies of a detailed Application, including photocopies of credentials [O’ Level Result, Birth Certificate, or Sworn Affidavit inclusive].

Closing date

Applications must be received within six (6) weeks from the date of this advertisement.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

LASU unveils ‘biggest university library in West Africa’

Recall that Lagos State University (LASU) completed a massive library complex at the main campus in the Ojo area of the state.

The 4-storey facility library complex is said to be the biggest university library in the whole of West Africa.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the massive building, as photos of videos of the library trend.

Can admission to LASU be bought?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

LASU was the most preferred institution in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2025 UTME application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

LASU asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who may falsely claim to sell admission slots'

Source: Legit.ng