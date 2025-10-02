FG Mentions All Fake UK and US-Affiliated Universities Operating Illegally in Nigeria
- The Federal Government has shut down several unlicensed universities falsely claiming UK and US affiliations across Nigeria
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) warned that these institutions were operating illegally and offering unrecognised degrees
- Parents and prospective students have been urged to verify accreditation before seeking admission to any university
The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally shut down a number of unlicensed universities operating within the country under the guise of UK and American affiliations.
The National Universities Commission (NUC) issued a public notice warning parents, guardians, and prospective students against enrolling in these institutions, which it described as “Degree Mills”.
According to the NUC, the affected institutions had been operating illegally and were in violation of the Education (National Minimum Standards etc.) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
The Commission stated that these entities had not been granted approval to offer academic programmes and were therefore not recognised by the Federal Government.
Fake UK and US universities in Nigeria declared illegal
The NUC listed the following institutions as unlicensed and subsequently closed:
• Christians of Charity American University of Science & Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
• Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
• Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
• Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
• London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
• EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre
• Concept College/Universities (London)
• Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria
• Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria
• Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study campuses Centre
• Evangel University of America & Chudick Management its other campuses
The Commission emphasised that these institutions had been masquerading as legitimate universities, often leveraging foreign affiliations to attract unsuspecting students. It urged the public to verify the accreditation status of any university before seeking admission.
NUC urges vigilance against degree mills
In its statement, the NUC reiterated its commitment to maintaining academic integrity and protecting the interests of Nigerian students.
It warned that degrees obtained from these unlicensed institutions would not be recognised for employment or further studies.
“The National Universities Commission (NUC) wishes to announce to the general public, especially parents and prospective undergraduates, that the under-listed ‘Degree Mills’ have not been licensed by the Federal Government and have, therefore, been closed down for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards etc.) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004,” the Commission declared.
The NUC encouraged stakeholders in the education sector to remain vigilant and report any suspicious academic operations to the appropriate authorities.
What is NUC?
The National Universities Commission (NUC) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing university education in Nigeria.
Established to ensure quality assurance and adherence to academic standards, the NUC accredits programmes, approves new institutions, and monitors compliance with national education policies.
It plays a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s higher education system by curbing illegal operations and promoting excellence. The Commission also advises the government on university-related matters and fosters collaboration between Nigerian universities and international institutions.
FG to begin academic credential verification for workers
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government will from October 6, 2025, commence a nationwide verification of academic credentials for all employees and job applicants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as higher institutions.
The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and released in Abuja.
According to the circular, the exercise will be carried out through the National Credential Verification Service, an arm of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank programme.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.