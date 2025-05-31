The Nigerian education system has been said to be due for an overhaul review from secondary school to the universities

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, made the call in an interview with Legit.ng, saying that the time spent on acquiring knowledge in Nigeria is too much

The legal icon suggested that the time spent in acquiring knowledge at secondary schools and universities can be adjusted to five and three years, respectively

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner and president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, has called for a review of Nigeria's education system, noting that the time spent acquiring knowledge in the country is too much.

The legal icon, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that it won't be a bad idea if secondary school students can write their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) while in SS2, rather than spending six years before writing.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan calls for review of secondary and university education system in Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why university education should be three years

Hassan also proposed that university education should not last more than three years, irrespective of the court and interested students can go further to obtain professional certificates in their areas of study.

He stressed that this will save the student from being overstayed in the institution and other internal crises in the higher institutions, particularly from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to Hassan, the numerous crises in Nigerian universities can be solved if the students did not have to wait too long in the system. He called on stakeholders in the education sector, including the Ministry of Education, to look into his proposal and make adjustments.

His statement reads:

"Be that as it may, it is important we equally know that it is high time we ensure that the education sector is reviewed from the primary in terms of number of years: from six years to five years, for secondary, we don't need SS3, you can go for waec from SS2 once you get to form 5. And at the University level, all you need for your degree is just three years, not four, five, or six years. This will cumulatively reduce the time spent on the proper acquisition of knowledge.

"The more you overstay in the university with the avalanches of crises of most universities, from the ASUU strike to internal crises. All these can be solved with the minimal stay of students on campus, and see how best they can actively engage the system. Spending three years on courses like law, geography, accounting and all professional courses. They can now be doing advanced courses in such areas of the profession.

Lawyer advocates spending three years in universities Photo Credit: University of Transportation

Source: Twitter

