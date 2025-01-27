Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT. Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has upgraded the Basic Education curriculum in the country with 15 new trades.

The 15 new trades were added to boost students' practical skills and employability.

The upgrade will take effect in January 2025 for primary and junior secondary students. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

The National Orientation Agency (NOI) announced this on Thursday, January 23, via its X handle, @NOA_Nigeria.

According to the post, the updated curriculum will be effective in January 2025 for primary and junior secondary students in all 36 states of the federation.

15 new trades

Plumbing

Tiling and floor works

Event management

Garment making

Digital literacy

Solar installation

Agriculture and production

POP installation

Bakery and confectioneries

Hairstyling

Makeup

Interior design

Satellite/TV antenna installation

GSM repair

CCTV and intercom installation and maintenance

"Nigeria's Basic Education curriculum updated! 15 new trades were added to boost students' practical skills & employability. Takes effect Jan 2025 for primary & junior secondary students."

Nigerians react to the new curriculum with 15 trades

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Arewaworld Global @arewaworld

"Very good initiative. Please add history as well. People need to learn from the past to build a better future"

Olúwaníṣọlá Moṣerere Ọpẹ́yẹmí @olusholaspecia

"Now you are talking about education."

Musa Boleizigha @MusaBoleizigha

"Good one. Let them also employ teachers in these fields"

ISK @isaiah_kumuy

This is a very good development! 🙌🏽

"Gradually, our dear country is addressing age-long inhibitions which have worked against our growth as a productive nation."

"Our education system must radically move away from the 3R colonial orientation toward one that empowers citizens.

Omotosho Kaysmart @Kaysmartthedon

'This is a good initiative. Pls also look at the age long curriculum of tertiary institutions as well, especially federal and states.Some syllabus are as old as Methuselah. We are now in a digital age where tomorrow's technology shud be used to fight today's war."

Mustapha Adeitan @equipyourmind

"These are good subjects to prepare the future of the country's workforce. What is the government also doing to get good hands to deliver these beautiful subjects. Or is it only available for children whose parents can afford expensive private schools?"

seyi ajayi @evidencebyme

"We just like playing games in the galley, schools that are not having enough teachers. School facilities that are in poor and bad shape. Are you going to employ staff to do this or overburden the already burdened?were Who is going to provide materials for these practicals"

New curriculum for primary school students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government was set to launch a new primary school curriculum on Thursday, October 10, 2024, aiming to transform Nigeria's basic education system.

This revised curriculum, infused with moral values, seeks to address societal reorientation and regenerate Nigeria's social values.

The minister of state for education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, emphasized that the updated curriculum will equip learners with academic skills and the ethical framework necessary to positively contribute to society.

