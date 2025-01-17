No fewer than 49 Higher National Diploma final-year students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic faced expulsion after a result verification process exposed their alleged use of fake National Diploma results

The polytechnic's verification update revealed that the students had presented fraudulent documents from various institutions while seeking admission into HND programmes

The institution's Public Relations Officer confirmed that the affected students would be given the opportunity to defend their results before any final action was taken

No fewer than 49 Higher National Diploma (HND) final-year students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) faced expulsion after a result verification process exposed their alleged use of fake National Diploma (ND) results.

PUNCH Metro reported on Thursday that the polytechnic's result verification update revealed that the students had presented fake ND results while seeking admission into the HND programmes.

49 HND Final-Year Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to Be Expelled, Reason Emerges

Source: UGC

The institution released a two-batch result verification list, indicating that the affected students were from various departments, including Mass Communication, Pharmaceutical Technology, Marketing, Science Laboratory Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and Accountancy.

Some of the fake results were reportedly obtained from institutions such as The Polytechnic, Ibadan, The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, and Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State.

Verification Process and Institution's Response

Speaking to our correspondent on Thursday, the institution's Public Relations Officer, ‘Yemi Ajibola, stated that the verification was part of the polytechnic's process to authenticate documents submitted by admitted students.

Ajibola noted that the delay in the release of results was due to the verification process, which revealed that some results were fake.

"We have our internal mechanisms for verifying results submitted by every student of the polytechnic. Some of the results had yet to be verified because the schools they came from had yet to confirm their results, while some of the results were found to be fake," Ajibola said.

He added that the students with fake results would be allowed to defend their results before any final action was taken.

Institutional Closure and Government Dispute

The polytechnic announced its indefinite closure on Monday over a planned protest by the students.

The Ogun State Government and MAPOLY students disagreed over an alleged attack by the students on the state's Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

While the government claimed that the deputy governor narrowly escaped an attack, the students alleged that her security detail fired shots at them during the confrontation.

Kwara State University Expels 175 Students

Legit.ng reported that Kwara State University, Malete, has expelled 175 students for various infractions. One of the infractions is exam malpractice.

As reported by Punch, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, the acting Director of University Relations, disclosed this in a statement released on Monday, July 8. no fewer than 19 people have lost their lives and five sustained injuries in a fatal accident at Kanbi village, new Jebba road in Kwara state.

The statement outlines that the students were expelled for offences including exam malpractice, theft, admission fraud using fake results, assault, fraud, involvement in unregistered associations, and illegal possession of a firearm, Leadership reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng