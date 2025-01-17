Faith Aduragbemi Olabisi, an 18-year-old UNILORIN student, has become a chartered accountant after passing the ICAN November 2024 exams

Faith Aduragbemi Olabisi, an 18-year-old student from the Department of Accounting at the University of Ilorin, has achieved the remarkable milestone of becoming a chartered accountant.

Miss Olabisi successfully passed the November 2024 professional examinations conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), fulfilling her long-held dream.

UNILORIN vice chancellor said he was not surprised when he learned about the feat as the institution always produce excellent minds.

Expressing her gratitude in an interview with UNILORIN Bulletin, Miss Olabisi attributed her success to the support and encouragement of her lecturers and her mother. She emphasized that their guidance played a pivotal role in her accomplishment.

Kwara governor reacts

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq personally reached out to congratulate the young achiever, acknowledging her exceptional performance as an inspiration for other students in the state.

Dr. Segun Abogun, Acting Head of the Department of Accounting, commended Miss Olabisi’s extraordinary achievement, describing it as a source of pride for the Department.

He highlighted that several other students from the Department also excelled in the ICAN professional examinations and encouraged them to continue setting examples for their peers.

Vice Chancellor felicitates with young achiever

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, also praised Miss Olabisi for her outstanding accomplishment.

In a statement released by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor noted that the University consistently produces trailblazing professionals among its students, staff, and alumni.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the quality education and enabling environment that the University of Ilorin provides, which has made it the nation’s most sought-after institution,” said Prof. Egbewole.

He urged Miss Olabisi to remain committed to her studies and to continue serving as a role model in both learning and character.

Miss Olabisi’s success has brought pride not only to her family but also to the University and the broader community, highlighting the exceptional potential of young Nigerians in academic and professional pursuits.

