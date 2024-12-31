The University of Abuja has appointed Professor Aisha Maikudi as its new substantial Vice-Chancellor

Despite controversies and protests surrounding the appointment process, the University of Abuja has appointed Professor Aisha Maikudi as its new Vice-Chancellor. The announcement was made by the acting Director of Public Affairs, Habib Yakoob, on Tuesday, December 31.

Maikudi's appointment has been met with criticism from stakeholders who claim that she lacks the required experience to hold the position. Divisions within the governing council reportedly marred the appointment process, with some members boycotting meetings related to the appointment.

Despite this, the council approved Maikudi's appointment during its 77th Extraordinary Meeting, citing her emergence as the best candidate among 10 shortlisted individuals. Maikudi's five-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor is set to begin on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Maikudi's background makes her a notable figure in the academic community. Born on January 31, 1983, she obtained her law degree from the University of Reading and later earned her Ph.D. in International Law from the University of Abuja. She joined the University of Abuja in 2008 as a lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2022.

As a professor of international law, Maikudi has made significant contributions to the field. She has published several papers and has participated in various national and international conferences. Her appointment as Vice-Chancellor is seen as a testament to her academic excellence and leadership abilities.

