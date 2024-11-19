Legit.ng Hosts Free Webinar on Mastering Storytelling for Social Media

Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading digital news and entertainment platform, is excited to host a webinar on “Mastering Storytelling for Social Media,” scheduled for Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, at 11 AM.

To register for this FREE webinar, please visit: https://www.corp.legit.ng/mastering-storytelling.

The webinar will equip participants with essential storytelling techniques tailored for social media platforms. Whether you're a content creator, digital marketer, or simply interested in enhancing your social media presence, this session is perfect.

The event will feature Kehinde Okeowo, an accomplished social media manager from Legit.ng's dynamic team. She has been instrumental in maintaining stable growth on Legit.ng’s Instagram, achieving over 1,000 new followers weekly and bringing the platform's total followers to 824,000. Kehinde also successfully manages Legit.ng’s X (formerly Twitter) account, which boasts over 1 million subscribers, driving engagement and expanding the brand's social media footprint.

With her extensive experience in driving engagement and creating compelling narratives, Kehinde will share actionable insights on crafting stories that resonate with audiences and drive brand growth.

During this one-hour session, attendees will learn:

Proven storytelling frameworks that resonate with social media users;

How to adapt content for different platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.);

Tips for utilizing storytelling to increase engagement and brand loyalty;

Best practices for creating relatable and shareable content.

All webinar participants will receive a 10% discount on Legit as a special bonus.ng’s copywriting course. This course provides learners with expert guidance on creating persuasive and impactful copy, which is essential for personal and professional brand success.

Webinar Details:

Topic: Mastering Storytelling for Social Media

Date: Wednesday, December 4th, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Location: Register here - https://www.corp.legit.ng/mastering-storytelling

Speaker: Kehinde Okeowo (Social Media Manager, Legit.ng)

About Kehinde Okeowo

Kehinde Okeowo is Legit.ng's Social Media Manager. She has a talent for creating engaging content that resonates with audiences across various platforms, helping to amplify Legit.ng’s digital presence and reach.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading digital and entertainment news publisher by audience and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

