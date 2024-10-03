Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has approved the acquisition of Khadija University, Majia town for N11 billion

The privately owned university will be converted into a state owned-university to increase access to tertiary education in the state

The spokesperson to the state government, Sagir Ahmed, disclosed the payment arrangement between the state government and the owner of the private university

Jigawa state - Governor Umar Namadi-led Jigawa state government has approved the acquisition of Khadija University for N11 billion.

The privately owned institution is located in Majia town, Taura local government area of the state.

The spokesperson to the state government, Sagir Ahmed, said the acquisition aligns with the government’s 12-point agenda to enhance access to education in Jigawa.

Ahmed made this known to newsmen after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, October 2.

As reported by TheCable, the council approved an initial payment of 40 percent of the total sum, amounting to N4.07 billion, while the remaining 60 percent will be settled in two installments.

He added that the private university will be converted to a state-owned university, to expand access to higher education for the teeming Jigawa youths, Leadership reports.

By acquiring Khadija University, Jigawa state government will now have two state-owned universities.

“The executive council approved the purchase of Khadija University, Maji’a by the Jigawa State Government at the cost of Eleven Billion Naira (N11, 000,000,000.00) only,” the statement reads.

“Similarly, the council has approved advance payment of 40% to the tone of Four Billion, Seventy Million Naira (N4, 070,000,000.00) only to the owner of the University, while the 60% balance is to be paid in two installments as agreed between the two parties.”

