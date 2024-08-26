NYSC Gives New Guide and Tips to Prospective Corps Members, Tells Them When to Travel
- Following the mobilisation of new batches, NYSC issued a new guide and tips on how corp members are expected to conduct themselves
- The new guide, which was clearly stated and concise, appeared to have been devised to ascertain members' safety
- The new tips touched on areas of travelling and applying for document errors, which included course, date of birth and others
The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new guide for prospective corp members on how to conduct themselves as they embark on the programmes.
In a statement that was released on Monday, April 26, the body procured sensitive and safety measures to ensure the smooth transition of the members.
Tips for new NYSC members
Corp members are advised not to travel to the orientation camps at night, and if the affected member is coming from a far place, they shall break the journey into pieces.
Other safety measures by NYSC include getting to the camp on time, updating spelling errors through application and what happens after the orientation camp to the affected documentation.
The statement reads:
“Tips to guide Deployed Prospective Corps Members: 1. Do not travel to the Orientation Camps at night. Break your journey when necessary. 2. Report on your scheduled reporting date. 3. Apply for spelling error and name rearrangement on your dashboard. 4. After documentation in the Camp, you cannot change your Date of Birth, Date of Graduation, Course of Study and Passport Photograph. 5. Do not report to the Camp if there is any discrepancies in your course of study or with the Date of Graduation on your Statement of Result and your Call-up Letter. Contact your Institution to sort it out.”
NYSC reacts to payment of N70,000 minimum wage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has said viral reports concerning the alleged payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members are "absolute falsehood".
Legit.ng reports that Nigerians who completed bachelor’s degrees or its equivalent under the age of 30 are mandated by law to participate in the one-year NYSC scheme. They are currently being paid N33,000 monthly allowance.
