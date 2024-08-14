JAMB registrar faults unbundling of Mass Communication in Nigeria

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has faulted the unbundling of Mass Communication at the undergraduate level

Oloyede said specialisation in Mass Communication should be restricted at the Postgraduate level

He said Nigeria has not reached the state for such development and it will narrow down the opportunity of unemployed graduates to a particular discipline

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, said specialisation in Mass Communication should be restricted at the Postgraduate level.

Oloyede said Nigeria is still developing and has not reached the state for such development.

Oloyede said specialisation in Mass Communication should be restricted at the Postgraduate level. Photo credit: JAMB

As reported by Leadership, JAMB boss argued that the unbundling of Mass Communication in tertiary institutions across the country is untimely,

He stated this while speaking at the 15th anniversary of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 89.3FM Radio Station,

He added that many graduates are unemployed and narrowing down their opportunities to a particular discipline would also limit their chances of getting jobs, ThisDay reports.

“We need to be broader, given the level of our under-development. It is important to keep Mass Communication at the undergraduate level,”

