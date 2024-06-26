The 2022/2023 graduating students from Lagos State University (LASU) have been invited to collect their certificates

The state-owned university said the institution management has approved the release of the certificates for collection

The fresh graduates are to pick their certificates from the Examinations and Records Division at the main campus, Ojo

Ojo, Lagos state - Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the release of certificates for the 2022/2023 graduating students for collection.

The fresh graduates are advised to proceed to the Examinations and Records Division at Administrative Block 2 to collect their certificates.

The certificate collection was announced via the university’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial, on Wednesday, June 26.

According to the short statement, LASU said the collection venue is at the mCertificatesain campus, in Iyana-Iba in the Ojo local government area of Lagos.

“The University Management has approved the Release of Certificate for the 2022/2023 Graduating students.

“Graduating students of the 2022/2023 academic session are therefore requested to proceed to the Examinations and Records Division at the Administrative Block 2, main campus, Ojo, Lagos for the collection of their Certificates.”

