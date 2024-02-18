A Nigerian medical doctor, Douye Nomayo has graduated with distinction from the School of Health & Psychological Sciences at City, University of London, UK

Nomayo emerged as the overall best student from the university during her master's degree in Health Policy.

She has practised for nine years at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, before relocating to the UK

London, United Kingdom - A Nigerian medical doctor, Douye Nomayo has emerged as the overall best student in the School of Health & Psychological Sciences at the City, University of London in the United Kingdom.

As reported by The Nation, Nomayo graduated with distinction after obtaining a master's degree in Health Policy.

Nomayo worked at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, for nine years before relocating to the UK.

She also won the prize for best overall performance in the school.

She disclosed this in a statement while explaining her reason for pursuing a second degree in Health Policy, Vanguard reported.

“During my time spent working in the hospital, I saw the suffering people went through to access healthcare, due to high cost or unavailability.

“I realised that healthcare practitioners must get more involved in politics to get problems in the health sector on the political agenda quickly. I set out to understand the financial and political aspects of policy-making in healthcare and learnt how to formulate, evaluate and improve on existing policies.

“Several countries have gone through health system reforms and their experiences can be leveraged upon to produce changes that will be financially feasible and acceptable to both healthcare providers and the Nigerian population.”

