A Nigerian man has finally become a medical doctor, and he has come online to celebrate the big achievement

The young man Dr. Inimfon Kufre Inyang, said he also emerged as the overall best student after the MBBS examination result was released

Dr. Inimfon said he made distinctions in internal medicine, community medicine, paediatrics and in Anatomy

A brilliant Nigerian man has become a medical doctor after passing his MBBS examinations with flying colours.

As soon as he saw the result of the examination, the man, Dr. Inimfon Kufre Inyang, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the heartwarming news.

The young man shares his joy after becoming a doctor. Photo credit: X/@inyang_k.

Source: Twitter

In the post, Dr. Inimfon said after final analysis, he emerged as the overall best student.

He said he was able to finish strong with distinctions in four areas of medicine which are internal medicine, community medicine, pediatrics and Anatomy.

His words:

"At exactly 3:00pm, Monday, the 29th of January, 2024 our final MBBS result was released. I, Dr. Inimfon Kufre Inyang, emerged Best Overall Student. Distinction in internal medicine. Distinction in community medicine. Distinction in pediatrics. Distinction in anatomy."

See his full post below:

Reactions as young man graduates as a doctor

@ikott_kenneth said:

"Congratulations Dr Inimfon. Proud of you bro."

@toro778 said:

"Congratulations. Favour awaits you as you are rightly positioned where God wants you to be established. You will not join the bandwagon."

@CertainlyCaleb remarked:

"Congratulations o, but bro still try to keep some of this information on a low. I might not be making sense, but you should know the kind of world we live in."

@EmmanuelOkonE said:

"Congratulations my brother. Wishing you the best in life in Jesus' name."

@starrgirl126 said:

"Congratulations doctor, thank God for you!"

Man achieves his dream of becoming a doctor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man vowed to become a medical doctor because of a childhood experience he had when he visited a hospital.

Because her mother worked at the general hospital, he thought she was a nurse, but he found out one day she was a cleaner.

From that moment, he vowed to be a doctor to make his mother proud, and he has finally achieved the dream.

Source: Legit.ng