The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul Rasheed Na'Allah, has revealed that students must now have a registered company to secure graduation from the institution

He told journalists recently that the University has made it a law and a pre-requisite for every undergraduate

Prof. Na’Allah said the essence of this move is to broaden the mindset of young Nigerians to be independent and not dependent on the government

FCT, Abuja - Students of the University of Abuja have been prompted that one of the pre-requisite for graduation from the institution is to have a registered company.

This stance was according to the Vice Chancellor of the UniAbuja, Professor Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, Daily Trust reported.

Photo Credit: University of Abuja

He stated this during a media parley, highlighting his achievements at the helm of affairs for the past four years.

Professor Na’Allah said:

“Know that no student will graduate from the University of Abuja without having a company registered with CAC, it’s now a law in this university; you cannot graduate from this university if you don’t have a company that you’ve registered. You must even practise this company because you must have registered the company a year or two before you graduate.”

“What we’re saying to our students is that we’re not giving you certificate only to go and look for employment; we’re charging you to employ yourself and create wealth, charging them to change their mindset; many of them have registered their companies, go to CAC and see the record."

UniAbuja partners with Abuja Chambers of Commerce

He disclosed that the University had brokered a partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, noting that this has also helped revamp the institution’s curriculum.

Professor Na’Allah revealed that students had been kept up-to-date on how to undergo registration of their company and not depend solely on the government.

He further disclosed that over 1000 undergraduate of the University of Abuja have registered their company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He said:

“The industry is always on our campus to teach our students to contribute to our curriculum, they’re constantly working with us and every time we’re always seeing something new.

"One of the new things this time around is that more than 1000 students have registered their companies with CAC in this university, students having companies and some of them are graduating, some in 300 level with opportunities to even practise the companies they have registered."

Source: Legit.ng