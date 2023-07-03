Innoson Group has faulted the report concerning the result of Ejikeme Mmesoma, who paraded herself as UTME's top scorer in 2023

The head of corporate communications, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, called for an investigation into the matter which made headlines on Sunday, July 2nd

Osigwe, however, maintained that Ejikeme does not have what it takes to manipulate her result hence a proper investigation should be conducted on the matter

The head of corporate communications, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, has revealed the company's position as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), withdrew the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Ejikeme Mmesoma.

In a tweet shared on his Twitter page on Monday, July 3rd, Osigwe called for an investigation into the allegations of certificate forgery against Ejikeme who paraded herself as the top scorer of the 2023 UTME.

Innoson hits back at JAMB over certificate forgery

Meanwhile, JAMB has announced that Ejikeme will be prosecuted and have her original result withdrawn by the board, The Punch reported.

Reacting, Osigwe said,

“The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done. Abeg let the poor breath.

“That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe pls.”

JAMB accuses student paraded as UTME best candidate of manipulating score

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma of inflating her result from the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Sunday, July 2, the examination board said it would take legal action against Mmesoma for defrauding Nigerians, claiming she got the highest result in the recently concluded UTME.

The candidate claimed she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME but was not the highest in the examination as she did not score up to 300.

JAMB’s highest scorer, Umeh Nkechinyere reveals secret to her outstanding performance

Umeh Nkechinyere, the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), has said her school, Deeper Life High School, was highly involved in her preparation for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

In an interview published on Saturday, July 1, Nkechinyere said she practiced a lot of past questions to familiarise herself with the kind of questions JAMB could set.

She also credits God and her teachers for her sterling achievement.

