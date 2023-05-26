President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has confessed that he knew nothing about the ministry when he was appointed as a minister

Adamu disclosed that he was obviously not ready and not prepared for the portfolio that the President gave to him in 2015 and 2019

The outgoing minister said he was forced to appoint some professors of education into the ministry and some good hands that worked with him

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, has confessed that he knew nothing about the portfolio given to him the time he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to Daily Trust, Adamu is the longest-serving minister of the outgoing Buhari administration and he made the confession at the valedictory session with official and parastatals heads of the ministry on Thursday, May 25.

Education minister confessed he was novice and unprepared for the ministry Photo Credit: Adamu Adamu

Source: Facebook

Who is Buhari's education minister?

The outgoing minister disclosed that he was forced to apply wisdom by dishing appointments to some professors of education and other good hands, coupled with the support of the staff of the Federal Ministry of Education, he was able to kick off and make progress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His statement reads in part:

“I didn’t know anything about education sector when I was appointed Minister except superficially. But when Buhari decided to make me Minister of education, I called some people to assist me work on policy document on education because I was novice in the sector."

Latest about President Muhammadu Buhari, Adamu Adamu, ASUU, Education Minister, May 29

Adamu, while expressing gratitude to President Muhammdu Buhari for bestowing him with the ministerial position, said he was obviously "not ready and unprepared for such task."

The minister said his announcement came as a surprise to him because he was busy making appointments for the president.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities and other related bodies in the education sector had the longest strike under Buhari's administration and Adamu's ministry.

“We have done the best that we can in the circumstance", Adamu on ASUU strike

Legi.ng earlier reported that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has said the government has maximized all available options to ensure that sticking ASUU returns to classrooms.

Adamu added that he has personally met with the leadership of ASUU anywhere and everywhere, including his house, his officer, ASUU secretariat and other places.

Adamu stated that the only disagreement between FG and ASUU now is the issue of no work, no pay and that he had promised that government would not break any law.

Source: Legit.ng