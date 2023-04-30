Odumegwu Ojukwu University Promotes 18 into professorship

The Anambra state university, also known as Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Uli, has promoted 18 senior lecturers into the rank of professorship.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Harrison Madubueze, gave the hint in a statement on Thursday, April 27.

He said the decision was taken by the university's council in her 73rd meeting held on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023; which was graced by the Anambra state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Prof. M.O Ananti and Prof. Osita Chiaghanam, the Registrar, Sir. Chris Obi, the Ag Bursar, Mr. Nath Udezo, the Ag Librarian, Dr. Uche Enweani, as well as the university’s internal council members, deans of faculties, and directors of units.

Those promoted, according to the PRO include Chinedu Igboeli of the Department of Mass Communication; Kelechi Ezeji of the Department of Architecture; Jessie Chukwunulu of Banking and Finance.; EthelMary Dim of Business Administration; Akinpelu Babayemi of Chemical Engineering; Cyril Obi of Economics department; Ngozi Madu and Ifeoma Udoye of English department; Ugochukwu Orajaka of Entrepreneurship; Innocent Okoye of Internal Medicine, and Enright Okorie of department of Law.

Also on the list are Norbert Agbanu of Library and Info Science; Chinedu Igboeli of Mass Communication; Cyril Ezeanyeaku of Obstetrics & Gynecology; Rose Onyekwelu of Public Administration; Anselem Nweke of Public Administration; Stella Obasi of Science Education; Chijioke Agbasiere of Theatre Arts; Anthonia Umezulike of Vocational Education; and Joy Okeke Ezeanyanwu of Vocational Education.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also noted that a total of 7 academic staff were promoted to the ranks of Reader/Associate Professor.

Those on the list include Agnes Nwakama of department of Anatomy; Ikechukwu Asika and Anthonia Ezeugo of English department; E.N Ugwuonah of Geology department; Frank Nnaemeka of Mass Communication; A.I Gbasouzor of Mechanical Engineering, and I.H. Iheukwumere of Microbiology.

