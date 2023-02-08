President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of three rectors and other principal officers of three federal polytechnics in Delta, Kano and Abia states.

The new appointee are Paul-Darlington Ibemezie Ndubuisi (Federal Polytechnic Isuochi, Abia State) Professor Mohammed Sanusi Magaji (Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano) and Dr. Duke Okoro (Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta), Tribune reports.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday morning, said the appointments of the three rectors are for a single term of five years each, with effect from 17th January 2023, and in line with the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019.

The statement further indicated that President has approved three registrars’ appointments for the polytechnics.

He listed the new appointees as Umar Shehu Dumbulum – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State, Mrs. Christine Ejetavwo Aluyi – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State and Mrs. Ezenuruihe Ifeyinwa Olachi – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia.

“The three appointments have a single term of 5 years each, with effect from 17th January 2023,” the statement said, adding that two new bursars have also been appointed.

Source: Legit.ng