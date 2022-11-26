The federal ministry of education has taken a massive step in actualising the review for the national policy on inclusive education

Mr. David Adejo, the permanent secretary of the ministry of education, on Friday, November 25, inaugurated a committee to commence the review

Adejo, at the inauguration, urged the committee to identify all the numerous challenges and solutions to solidify these policies

FCT, Abuja - After numerous calls to review the national policy on inclusive education, the federal government, through the ministry of education, has taken a bold step to make it a reality.

On Friday, November 25, the ministry's permanent secretary, Mr. David Adejo, inaugurated the committee to undertake these reviews on inclusive education.

The inaugurated committee were handed a deadline to report back to the ministry of education on Thursday, December 15. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

At the inauguration, Adejo urged the committee to be steadfast in ensuring they come up with a workable and effective policy that will suit and proffer solutions to the challenges in the education sector.

He said:

"I urge the committee members to put in their best towards producing a policy that will be enduring and be used as a reference point by other countries."

Meanwhile, the committee was placed on a deadline to submit the report that will help hasten the process of impacting the policies on inclusive education.

Adejo said:

"It is expected that a draft report would be submitted before or by Thursday December 15, 2022, subsequent to which the stakeholder review process would be undertaken."

Albino Foundation makes case for PWDs in new policy review for inclusive education

Speaking on the need for the policies to be reviewed, the President of the Albino Foundation, Mr. Jake Epelle, said some gaps needed to be bridged in order for Nigeria to attain the best global practice of education standard.

He said:

"Nigeria formulated the second inclusive education policy in Africa six years ago. And of course, policies are reviewed after five years, and at the time that policy was put in place, between then and now, there's been huge emerging issues that needed to be included in a best practice policy.

"That why we decided because of the period, because of the emerging issues, to review the policy and bring it up to speed with global best practices."

He disclosed that some challenges needed to be captured in the new policy, like having the latest technological devices for learners with disabilities and capturing other emerging groups of disabilities.

When asked by Legit.ng about the implementation processes, Mr. Epelle, said:

"Of course, the implementation guideline needs to be up to speed and up to date to access budgetary allocation, which has been the bane of policies.

"When policies are not properly funded, it becomes moribund. So this time around we are strategic, we are intentional and we will get result."

