The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the 2022 updated list of Nigerian universities with the approval to operate distance learning centres.

The list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) gave approval for 14 universities to operate distance learning centres. Photo credits: Rt Hon Migyl Jonathan, University of Abuja

The NUC also stated that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), which has 72 study/resource centres nationwide, is currently the only approved open university in the Nigerian University System (NUS).

According to the commission, only 14 universities in Nigeria currently have the approval to operate distance learning centres.

This implies that two more universities have been granted approval as there were only 12 universities accredited to operate distance learning centres as of September 2021.

Distance learning centres: 14 Nigerian universities with NUC’s approval

S/N Universities 1. Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan. 2. University of Lagos, Distance Learning Institute. 3. University of Abuja, Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education. 4. University of Maiduguri, Centre for Distance Learning. 5. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Centre for Distance Learning. 6. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Centre for Distance Learning. 7. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Open and Distance Learning Centre. 8. Distance learning Centre, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 9. Lagos State University Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute. 10. Joseph Ayo Babalola University Centre for Distance Learning. 11. University of Nigeria, Nsukka Centre for Distance and e-Learning. 12. Federal University of Technology Minna, Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning. 13. Babcock University Ilisan-Remo, Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning. 14. University of Ilorin, Centre for Open and Distance Learning.

