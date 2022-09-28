Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) count their losses as the union's strike continues

Dr John Edor, the chairman of the ASUU chapter in the university, said about 10 lecturers have died since the strike started

Nevertheless, Edor said the union will continue to cope with all its losses and "will not give up on this fight"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Calabar, Cross River state - About 10 members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have died during the ongoing strike which started in February 2022.

Dr John Edor, the chairman of the ASUU chapter in the university, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, September 28, Daily Trust reported.

About 10 lecturers at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have died amid the ongoing ASUU strike. Photo credit: University of Calabar

Source: Facebook

He said the deceased lecturers included five professors, adding that it was not true the institution lost 21 lecturers as reported in some quarters.

Dr Edor gave the names of deceased five professors:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Professor Gabriel U. Ntamu Professor Judith Otu Professor Udosen Professor Kate Agbor Professor Obia

ASUU won't back down, says Edor

Despite the number of deaths recorded, Edor said the union would not be deterred to press home its demands.

“Despite wholesome neglect and intimidation by the Federal Government, we will not give up on our demands.

“Even as the government have refused to listen to our plights and provide conducive avenue devoid of all impediments, we will continue to cope with all losses we have had regardless.

“We are aware of the hunger, intimidation or court order. We are not given up on this fight. We will take it to a logical conclusion where necessary things government ought to do are done," the ASUU chairman at UNICAL said.

ASUU strike: FG, lecturers putting us in difficult, dangerous situation, says NANS

In another report, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said that both ASUU and the federal government have put them in a difficult and dangerous situation.

The students’ body also said it suspended its much-talked-about shutdown of the nation's airport because of the court order directing ASUU to return to classrooms.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the NANS southwest zonal coordinator, Comrade Tegbe Stephen Fiyinfoluwa, said they are in a difficult situation.

Source: Legit.ng