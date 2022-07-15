FULL LIST: Trouble for Students as Kano Govt Shuts Down 26 Private Colleges Across State
A total of 26 private colleges of health technology in Kano state have been shut down by the Kano state government.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Daily Trust reports that the institutions were shut down because they were all operating illegally across various locations in the state.
It was gathered that the state government expressed worry over the proliferation of illegal schools in Kano which it described as detrimental to public health, educational development and efficiency of the entire health system.
Speaking on the incident, the Kano State Ministry of Health in a statement signed by the state’s Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi on Friday, July 15, said the ministry has noticed with serious concern, the incessant proliferation of illegal Private Heath Training Institutions (PHTIs) in the state.
Namadi added that the school are been established without recourse to extant regulations governing the establishment and operation of such schools as specified by regulatory bodies and other relevant authorities.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Her words:
“It is of serious dismay to realize that some of those un-recognized institutions lack definite sites and offer dubious programmes against the established course curricula, while also extorting exorbitant fees on students and their parents.
“Consequently, the general public are hereby informed of the instant shut-down of all illegal Health Training Institutions (HTIs) in the State, pending the outcome of necessary investigations.”
Below is a full list of the affected colleges of health technology
1. Unity College of Health Science & Technology Dorayi Karama (K.G/Mai), Gwale LGA Danbatta LGA
2. Khalil College of Health Science & Technology Zaria Road, Opp Gadar Lado Darmanawa, Unguwa Uku Opp. Hisbah Office, Karkasara, Opp. Bilal Mosque, Tarauni LGA; Danbatta LGA; Wudil LGA
3. Shamila College of Health Science & Technology Gezawa LGA
4. Autan Bawo College of Health Science & Technology Rano LGA
5. Trustee College of Health Science & Technology Jakara, Dala LGA – Kano Bachirawa, Ungoggo LGA
6. Eagle College of Health Science & Technology, Bichi LGA
7. Albakari College of Health Science & Technology, Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo LGA – Kano
8. Jamatu College of Health Science & Technology, Kura LGA
9. Savanna College of Health Science & Technology, Wudil LGA
10. Institute of Health Education Ahmadiyya, Opp. INEC Office
11. Jamilu Chiroma College of Health Science & Technology Kings-Garden, Zungeru Road Opposite Airport Road, Sabon Gari
12. Sir Sanusi College of Health Science & Technology Matan Fada Road
13. Aminu Ado Bayero College of Health Science & Technology Ado Bayero Layout, Dandinshe Yamma – Dala LGA
14. Awwab College of Health Science & Technology, Salanta, Gwale LGA
15. Gwarzo Unity College of Health Science & Technology, Gwarzo LGA
16. Al-wasa’u College of Health Science & Technology, T/Fulani, Nassarawa LGA – Kano
17. Kanima Academy, Layin Dan-kargo, Zangon Dakata, Nassarawa LGA – Kano
18. Muslim College of Health Science & Technology, Zungeru Road, Fagge LGA – Kano
19. Utopia College of Health Science & Technology, Jigirya JSS, Yankaba, Nassarawa LGA – Kano
20. Jama’a College of Health Science & Technology, Na’ibawa Yan-lemo, Tarauni LGA – Kano
21. Kausar Healthcare Academy, Jos Road, Beside Islamic Centre, T/Wada LGA – Kano
22. Shanono College of Health Science & Technology, No. 33 Kofar Gari, Shanono LGA – Kano
23. Institute of Basic Health Education, Jakara Garden, Airport Road, Nassarawa LGA – Kano
24. School of Health Technology, Habib Faruq Girls Sec. Sch., Gidan Kara, Kurna T/Fulani
25. School of Health Technology, Bachirawa Special Primary School, Ungoggo LGA
26. Fudiyya School of Health Sciences, Danrimi, ‘Yan-babura Rijiyar Lemo, Fagge LGA
How we enrol 'drop-out-married' girls into schools in Kano community, father highlights
Parents in Tarda community in Ungogo local government area of Kano state had adopted different measures to ensure their girls are not enrolled but stay in school to complete their basic education.
One of such parents is Mustapha Abdullahi Tarda whose focus is on making sure that girls who were married off earlier go back to school.
Also, mothers in the community encourage each other through an association supported by United Nations Children’s Fund and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
'It's my best gift ever', says 14-year-old boy who received pair of shoes from US-based NGO
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on one sunny Monday afternoon, a public holiday at that all over Nigeria, a clean pair of blue sporty canvas was the last thing on Monday Solomon's mind.
Solomon, a 14-year-old boy at the Government Junior Secondary School, Apo in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria got a pair of shoes during a community drive by the None Should Be Naked organisation in Apo Dutse.
Led by Michelle Ayomide Soneye the founder and executive director of None Should be Naked, other residents of the community in their hundreds got gift items of either shoes, clothes or both with a heartwarming note signed by the team lead herself.
Source: Legit.ng