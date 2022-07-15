A total of 26 private colleges of health technology in Kano state have been shut down by the Kano state government.

Daily Trust reports that the institutions were shut down because they were all operating illegally across various locations in the state.

It was gathered that the state government expressed worry over the proliferation of illegal schools in Kano which it described as detrimental to public health, educational development and efficiency of the entire health system.

26 colleges of health technology were shut down for operating illegally in Kano state. Photo: Kano state government

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the incident, the Kano State Ministry of Health in a statement signed by the state’s Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi on Friday, July 15, said the ministry has noticed with serious concern, the incessant proliferation of illegal Private Heath Training Institutions (PHTIs) in the state.

Namadi added that the school are been established without recourse to extant regulations governing the establishment and operation of such schools as specified by regulatory bodies and other relevant authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her words:

“It is of serious dismay to realize that some of those un-recognized institutions lack definite sites and offer dubious programmes against the established course curricula, while also extorting exorbitant fees on students and their parents.

“Consequently, the general public are hereby informed of the instant shut-down of all illegal Health Training Institutions (HTIs) in the State, pending the outcome of necessary investigations.”

Below is a full list of the affected colleges of health technology

1. Unity College of Health Science & Technology Dorayi Karama (K.G/Mai), Gwale LGA Danbatta LGA

2. Khalil College of Health Science & Technology Zaria Road, Opp Gadar Lado Darmanawa, Unguwa Uku Opp. Hisbah Office, Karkasara, Opp. Bilal Mosque, Tarauni LGA; Danbatta LGA; Wudil LGA

3. Shamila College of Health Science & Technology Gezawa LGA

4. Autan Bawo College of Health Science & Technology Rano LGA

5. Trustee College of Health Science & Technology Jakara, Dala LGA – Kano Bachirawa, Ungoggo LGA

6. Eagle College of Health Science & Technology, Bichi LGA

7. Albakari College of Health Science & Technology, Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo LGA – Kano

8. Jamatu College of Health Science & Technology, Kura LGA

9. Savanna College of Health Science & Technology, Wudil LGA

10. Institute of Health Education Ahmadiyya, Opp. INEC Office

11. Jamilu Chiroma College of Health Science & Technology Kings-Garden, Zungeru Road Opposite Airport Road, Sabon Gari

12. Sir Sanusi College of Health Science & Technology Matan Fada Road

13. Aminu Ado Bayero College of Health Science & Technology Ado Bayero Layout, Dandinshe Yamma – Dala LGA

14. Awwab College of Health Science & Technology, Salanta, Gwale LGA

15. Gwarzo Unity College of Health Science & Technology, Gwarzo LGA

16. Al-wasa’u College of Health Science & Technology, T/Fulani, Nassarawa LGA – Kano

17. Kanima Academy, Layin Dan-kargo, Zangon Dakata, Nassarawa LGA – Kano

18. Muslim College of Health Science & Technology, Zungeru Road, Fagge LGA – Kano

19. Utopia College of Health Science & Technology, Jigirya JSS, Yankaba, Nassarawa LGA – Kano

20. Jama’a College of Health Science & Technology, Na’ibawa Yan-lemo, Tarauni LGA – Kano

21. Kausar Healthcare Academy, Jos Road, Beside Islamic Centre, T/Wada LGA – Kano

22. Shanono College of Health Science & Technology, No. 33 Kofar Gari, Shanono LGA – Kano

23. Institute of Basic Health Education, Jakara Garden, Airport Road, Nassarawa LGA – Kano

24. School of Health Technology, Habib Faruq Girls Sec. Sch., Gidan Kara, Kurna T/Fulani

25. School of Health Technology, Bachirawa Special Primary School, Ungoggo LGA

26. Fudiyya School of Health Sciences, Danrimi, ‘Yan-babura Rijiyar Lemo, Fagge LGA

How we enrol 'drop-out-married' girls into schools in Kano community, father highlights

Parents in Tarda community in Ungogo local government area of Kano state had adopted different measures to ensure their girls are not enrolled but stay in school to complete their basic education.

One of such parents is Mustapha Abdullahi Tarda whose focus is on making sure that girls who were married off earlier go back to school.

Also, mothers in the community encourage each other through an association supported by United Nations Children’s Fund and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

'It's my best gift ever', says 14-year-old boy who received pair of shoes from US-based NGO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on one sunny Monday afternoon, a public holiday at that all over Nigeria, a clean pair of blue sporty canvas was the last thing on Monday Solomon's mind.

Solomon, a 14-year-old boy at the Government Junior Secondary School, Apo in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria got a pair of shoes during a community drive by the None Should Be Naked organisation in Apo Dutse.

Led by Michelle Ayomide Soneye the founder and executive director of None Should be Naked, other residents of the community in their hundreds got gift items of either shoes, clothes or both with a heartwarming note signed by the team lead herself.

Source: Legit.ng