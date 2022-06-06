Two professors met their waterloo for allegedly engaging in unwelcome sexual advances with students

This is as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Allah dismissed the professors who are 'guilty as charged'

The VC further noted that the university is currently investigating the activities of lecturers who are fond of abusing female students

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Allah, says the institution has gone tough on lecturers that engage in unlawful, unwelcome sexual advances towards students, as two professors had been dismissed for the offence.

Daily Nigerian reports that the VC on Monday, June 6, disclosed in New York that the university had introduced a policy on sex abuse on campus, which had been published.

Na-Allah, who was on a two–day visit to the U.S., to meet with the University of Abuja Alumni Association, USA chapter, to solicit support for the institution, said, female students needed to be protected.

UniAbuja VC has vowed to go tough on professors demanding sex for grades.

According to him, the institution is committed to high moral standards and will not tolerate any act of misconduct perpetrated by its staff against students, Vanguard added.

The vice-chancellor said:

“I have dismissed two professors since I became the vice-chancellor. It tells you how we are serious about the issue of sexual harassment.

“We are collaborating with some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), to make sure that it is not only us that are addressing this issue, but we have a strong partnership.

“We cannot allow the lives of our students to be destroyed, because most of the abuses destroy the lives of their victims.’’

Na-Allah talks about the plans of the institution going forward

The VC said that the university was working round the clock to make sure the institution become number one in Nigeria, adding that the best way is to improve on academics of the student.

He affirmed:

“We are trying to provide all the facilities that the students need, for instance, the smart classrooms, internet facilities on campus and other areas.’’

Source: Legit.ng