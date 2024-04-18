On April 9, 2024, WAN-IFRA unveiled the shortlist of Digital Media Awards Africa finalists in the yearly competition of media projects that demonstrated creativity and service to their audience. Three digital newsrooms under the umbrella of Legit, a pan-African media holding, managed to get on the list.

Legit.ng, Briefly News, and Sports Brief Make WAN-IFRA Finalist Shortlist for 2024

The participants from all over the African continent were able to apply their projects to one or several categories from eleven which were provided:

Best Data Visualisation

Best in Audience Engagement

Best News Website

Best Use of Video

Best Digital Subscription / Reader Revenue Project

Best Newsletter

Best Podcast

Best Use of AI in the Newsroom

Best Fact Checking Project

Best Innovative Digital Product

Best Native Advertising Campaign

Legit’s media projects were presented in three categories: Best News Website – Sports Brief (Nigeria), Best Use of AI in the Newsroom – Briefly News (South Africa), and Best Fact Checking Project - Legit.ng (Nigeria).

Speaking about this achievement, Legit.ng's Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola said, "We are very happy to have made the finalist shortlist for WAN-IFRA 2024. It is even more interesting to have our sister project in South Africa, and our sport project also make this list. We are a two-time winner of the WAN-IFRA Award and we have absolute trust in the nomination and selection process. This award inspires us to do more impactful work as a newsroom in Africa and we can't wait to birth other projects that can considered for recognition."

While many African media outlets took part in the Award, a certain tendency was quite visible, as at least one representative in each category's shortlist was from South Africa. More often, all projects were from there.

On the same day, the European finalists were announced by WAN-IFRA as well.

WAN-IFRA is a global hub for news publishers, driving innovation and collaboration in journalism. With a commitment to excellence, it provides a platform for industry professionals to navigate challenges and embrace digital opportunities. Through research, events, and initiatives, WAN-IFRA empowers its members to uphold journalistic standards while embracing the future of media.

In 2023, Legit.ng has emerged as a winner of the Best Trust Initiative at the WAN-IFRA 2023 African Digital Media Awards.

