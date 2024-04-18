Abuja Investment Company Limited has announced the appointment of Maureen Tamuno as the firm's Group Managing Director

Tamuno is the first woman to mount the saddle as the company’s GMD in its over 30 years of existence

Her appointment was announced by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and takes effect on April 4, 2024

Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) has announced the appointment of Maureen Tamuno as its Group Managing Director, effective April 8, 2024.

Tamuno’s announcement follows that made by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, effective April 4, 2024.

Tamuno makes history as the first female GMD of AICL

According to a release by the company's Head of Public Relations and Communications, Maureen made history as the first Female GMD of AICL in over 30 years.

She resumed office following a handover ceremony on Monday, April 8, 2024.

She brings to AICL a wealth of experience in leadership, strategic marketing, consumer behaviour, and a profound commitment to excellence and service.

Tamuno is a distinguished alumna of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), where she earned her degree in Management Studies. Her academic journey continued with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management, an MBA in Marketing, and a Ph.D. in Marketing from Ebonyi State University.

She also attended Harvard University, earning Global and Sustainable Business Strategy certificates. This solid educational foundation has been the bedrock of her professional success.

Tamuno's track records

With a career that spans various leadership roles, Tamuno has demonstrated exceptional skills in diplomacy and governance.

As a former top lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly and Nigeria's High Commissioner to Jamaica, she has shown an unwavering dedication to fostering growth and development. Her leadership style is characterised by integrity, innovation, and a deep-seated desire to empower others.

The statement said that as CEO, she envisions AICL as a beacon of sustainable investment, driving growth in FCT across Nigeria and beyond.

In her inaugural speech, Tamuno emphasised her commitment to an open-door policy for all staff. She urged the AICL team to operate at the highest standard of transparency, confidentiality, accountability, and ethical business practices. Her strategic approach and consumer-centric philosophy are expected to propel AICL to new heights of success.

Abuja Investments Company Limited is the investment arm of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), tasked with the strategic goal of providing a conducive environment for business operations and living through investment in infrastructure, services, and facilities.

