To allocate monthly pads for underprivileged women and girls in the community

'Girls with Period Initiative' set to launch The Pad Stash in Makoko and other rural communities

Not for Profit organization ‘Girls with Period’ will be launching The Pad Stash Project in Makoko Community on Tuesday, the 30th of August at 8 am.

‘Girls with Period’ is an initiative that aids in educating girls and women about menstrual hygiene, sex education, the importance of education and self-esteem among others.

The ‘Pad Stash Project' aims to promote menstrual hygiene and end period poverty by providing monthly supplies of sanitary products to women and girls in Makoko and other rural communities.



“The Pad Stash Project will provide sanitary supplies on a monthly basis to people living in rural communities who cannot afford these basic amenities. It is a storage of sanitary pads where registered beneficiaries can run to monthly to get their supplies. The plan is to help reduce and totally eliminate period poverty from Africa”. Founder, Patricia Vin-Okopi said.

“We intend to reach out to 500-1000 women to register for this empowerment scheme. Membership cards and membership forms will be provided and registration will be done according to their names, date of birth, and addresses amongst other parameters”. She added

With The Pad Stash project, ‘Girls With Period’ initiative not only intends to make sanitary products free on a monthly basis, but they also intend to educate women and young girls about menstrual hygiene and health care, sex education, and confidence and empower them with skills that will fetch them money in the nearest future.



Chairman of the Board of directors for ‘Girls With Period’, Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh further said

“The Pad Stash Project is guaranteed to promote menstrual hygiene and most importantly provide for women and girls in impoverished communities who cannot afford this vital need, We intend to extend this initiative to other geopolitical zones in Nigeria”.



The Initiative is open to support and collaborations with like minds and brands who are aware of challenges faced by females, especially the not-so-privileged ones and are in tune with the alleviation of period poverty in Africa.

