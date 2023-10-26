LEGIT.ng Apologises to Dooshima Dennis over Article Published on October 19

Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading and reputable digital media platform, extends its heartfelt apology to Dooshima Dennis in light of an article published on Thursday, October 19, under the title "I'm single at 31 and tired - Cute lady cries out in video, searches for man."

Following a thorough review by our internal editorial board, we established that the contents of the article were derived from a fake TikTok account impersonating her. And we immediately deleted this article from our platform.

As a news outlet with a history of showcasing positive narratives about Dooshima and her work, we deeply regret any inconvenience this report may have caused Dooshima Dennis, both personally and professionally, given her esteemed role as a distinguished fire fighter in Nigeria and her affiliations with other brands.

LEGIT.ng places importance on upholding the ethics of professional journalism and recognises the trust that our readers vest in us. We understand the weight of our editorial responsibilities and remain steadfast in our commitment to prevent any recurrence of similar oversights in the future.

Our commitment at LEGIT.ng is to adhere to the highest standards of integrity, accuracy, and professionalism in our reportage, reflecting the same esteem with which we hold our valued readers.

This regrettable editorial misstep does not define us as a leading media dedicated to the ethos of quality journalism. And we are resolute in our pursuit of earning Dooshima's continued trust by consistently delivering news and content of quality.

Source: Legit.ng