As someone who rose from Akure, far from the noise, access, and connections of Lagos, to global visibility in technology, I know firsthand that Nigeria is not short of tech talent.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians graduate with the ambition, creativity, and drive to build meaningful solutions. Across our cities and communities, young people are teaching themselves design, coding, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and digital skills. They are creating ideas, experimenting with technology, building quietly, and solving problems that affect the people around them.

Olumide Sosanya Dickson, Founder, TechOff Hack.

Source: UGC

Yet despite this abundance of talent, many of these young people remain unseen.

The challenge is not simply a lack of skill. It is a lack of visibility, access, and opportunity.

Too often, a talented young innovator's future is determined not by what they can build but by where they live, who they know, or whether they have the right network. A brilliant builder in Ikorodu, Ibadan, Akure, or Ile-Ife may never get the same opportunities as someone in a more connected environment like Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt, not because they are less talented, but because they are less visible.

This is one of the greatest missed opportunities in Nigeria’s digital economy.

As a country, we speak often about youth empowerment, innovation, and the future of work. We celebrate unicorns, startups, and technology success stories. But if we are serious about building a stronger digital economy, we must also pay attention to the pipeline of talent that makes that future possible.

We need more platforms that do not simply celebrate established innovators but discover, spotlight, celebrate, and elevate the next generation of innovators.

That is why TechOff was created.

TechOff exists to discover, amplify, and empower emerging tech talent by giving young builders the visibility, support, and ecosystem access they need to grow. At its core, TechOff is built on a simple belief: in the age of AI, everyone can build.

For too long, innovation has been considered the domain of a small group of people, those with technical backgrounds, access to elite institutions, or the privilege of being in the right place. But artificial intelligence and digital tools are changing that.

Today, a student can build. A designer can build. An entrepreneur can build. A creator can build. Young people who may never have considered themselves “technical” can now create meaningful solutions to real problems.

The question is no longer whether young people have the potential to innovate.

The question is whether we are creating enough opportunities for them to be seen.

Over the past three editions, TechOff has engaged more than 800 participants and tech enthusiasts, partnered with over 5 organisations, mobilised no fewer than 20 industry experts, and distributed over ₦2 million in prizes and support. But the numbers alone do not tell the full story.

The real impact lies in what happened after the stage lights went off.

Participants secured jobs, internships, and mentorship opportunities. Some launched life-changing projects. Others gained the confidence to continue building because, for the first time, someone saw their work and believed in it.

One participant went on to co-found a startup. Another progressed into a mid-level engineering role. Many others left with something just as important: the belief that their ideas mattered.

That is youth transformation.

When a young person moves from self-doubt to confidence, from invisibility to opportunity, and from potential to impact, we are not only changing an individual life; we are strengthening the future of our economy.

Nigeria’s digital economy cannot grow if talent remains concentrated in a few cities or limited to a few privileged groups. The future of innovation will come from unexpected places. It will come from young people solving local problems in ways that are practical, creative, and globally relevant.

To unlock that future, we need stronger collaboration between government, private sector organisations, educational institutions, and ecosystem builders. We need more investment in platforms that help young people build skills, gain visibility, and connect to global opportunities.

This is not charity. It is strategy.

The countries and companies that will thrive in the future are those that know how to identify, support, and scale their emerging talent today.

TechOff is one example of what becomes possible when we take action. But thousands more young people are waiting to be discovered.

If we are serious about building an inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive digital economy, then we must stop asking whether talent exists because it does.

We must start asking whether we are doing enough to help that talent be seen and supported.

Because in the age of AI, everyone can build. And when more young people are given the opportunity to do so, Nigeria’s future becomes stronger, more innovative, and more prosperous.

About Olumide Sosanya

Olumide Sosanya is the founder of TechOff, Nigeria's premier multi-city tech talent competition — a live, broadcast platform that elevates and empowers emerging tech talent through visibility, storytelling, and ecosystem collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng