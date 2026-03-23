Before the conversations, the panels, and the ideas shaping Tech About It 1.0, there is a mind behind the vision.

Toye Ogunwole’s vision for media and the tech

Source: Original

Toye Ogunwole is not just convening an event. He is bringing together a conversation he has lived through.

A leader within Nigeria’s media and creative ecosystem, Toye’s journey cuts across storytelling, production, strategy, and platform building.

From his early days at SceneOne Production, contributing as a co-writer to projects like Omo Ghetto: The Saga and Jenifa’s Diary, to leading a broadcast platform as Head of Channel at iBrand TV (StarTimes Channel 143), his work has consistently sat at the intersection of content and structure.

At Buckwyld Media, he drove productions and events and led creative ideas. At Guguru Media, he led a strategy that shaped the positioning of actors such as Adunni Ade, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Kelechi Udegbe, Jude Chukwuka, Najite Dede, Kanyinsola Eros, and Sharon Rotimi.

At Nairametrics, as Head of Media, Content & Strategy, he helped define a new direction for digital storytelling within finance media, including creating Drinks & Mics, a format that blended conversation, culture, and financial insights.

His work has also extended to building content for talents like Kiekie, Edem Victor, and Oladapo Muideen, as well as brands including TransferGo and WorldRemit.

He is the mind behind Murder on Space X, the first Twitter Spaces drama, a project that challenged how storytelling can exist on emerging digital platforms.

Today, Toye serves as Chief Operations Director at MMD Ltd, and is the founder of Toye Ogunwole Production LTD, continuing to explore how media, business, and technology intersect.

He is also a recipient of the Leadership Excellence Award at Nairametrics, Shorts — Out Of Competition, Africa International Film Festival.

But beyond the titles and achievements, there is a consistent idea that defines his work: That the future belongs to those who understand systems, not just those who seek visibility within them.

This belief is what gave rise to Tech About It 1.0.

Toye Ogunwole’s vision for media and the digital space

Source: Original

A response to a gap he has seen repeatedly: young creatives chasing exposure, without understanding the infrastructure that drives opportunity.

Streaming platforms. Data. Distribution systems. Digital products. Audience behaviour.

The real engine behind the industry.

In his words:

“The internet has removed the gate. But too many people are still waiting outside it.”

Tech About It 1.0 is built to challenge that mindset.

Not as another industry gathering, but as a space for clarity, where conversations move beyond hype into how things actually work.

It is for those willing to understand the system, position themselves, and build without waiting.

Because the truth is simple:

You don’t need permission. You need understanding.

Event details

Event: Tech About It 1.0 Theme: #NoPermissionNeeded Date: 28 March 2026 Time: 10:00 AM Venue: BE HIVE, Surulere, Lagos Entry: Free (Registration required)

Register here: https://bit.ly/techaboutit1-0

Seats are limited.

If you’re serious about where media, music, and technology are going, this is a room worth being in.

Source: Legit.ng