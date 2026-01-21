FairMoney Microfinance Bank has disclosed the amount it disbursed in loans and interests in 2025

It uses AI and machine learning to offer fast, collateral-free loans to underserved users

FairMoney says its operations align with the CBN’s Payment Systems Vision 2025

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

FairMoney Microfinance Bank has disclosed that it disbursed more than N150 billion in loans to customers across Nigeria in 2025, alongside paying over N7 billion as interest on savings, PUNCH reported.

FairMoney says it paid more than N7 billion as interest on customer savings during the year. Photo: MarcoVDM, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The digital-focused microfinance bank said the figures reflect its growing role in expanding access to credit and savings products, particularly for individuals and small businesses that are often underserved by traditional banks.

FairMoney uses technology to process credit

According to the statement, FairMoney relies on advanced technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to analyse financial and alternative data such as smartphone usage and customer-provided information.

This approach allows the bank to generate unique credit scores and offer fast, collateral-free loans beyond conventional banking requirements.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Henry Obiekea, said the institution’s performance goes beyond financial numbers and highlights its contribution to Nigeria’s broader financial ecosystem.

“Our record loan disbursements and savings payouts over the past year represent our commitment to supporting individuals and businesses with the capital they need to grow,” Obiekea said.

He added that the bank’s savings products are designed to deliver competitive, inflation-beating returns.

FairMoney also noted that its operations in 2025 aligned with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Payment Systems Vision 2025, which aims to promote a more inclusive, stable, and cashless financial system.

Obiekea further said the bank would continue to prioritise financial inclusion and customer-focused services in 2026, as it works to support economic growth and resilience.

Originally launched as a digital lending platform, FairMoney has since expanded into a fully licensed microfinance bank. It now offers a wider range of services, including savings and current accounts, fixed deposits, debit cards, and point-of-sale solutions for businesses.

FairMoney says it uses AI and machine learning to offer fast, collateral-free loans to underserved users. Photo: courtneyk.

Source: Getty Images

FairMoney launches new product

Earlier reports showed that FairMoney introduced a new credit product called FlexiCredit, through which Nigerian professionals can access up to N5 million personal credit.

The bank noted that the credit product was designed to simplify borrowing for working professionals who often face delays in traditional lending systems.

It also explained that approved customers receive a personalised limit, which they can draw from directly through the FairMoney mobile app, with an interest charged at 0.25% per day and only on the amount used, and no charges apply when the credit line is idle.

FCCPC stresses need for compliance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) issued a deadline of January 5, 2026, for all digital lenders and intermediaries to fully comply with its new consumer lending regulations.

The announcement signals a decisive push by the federal government to restore order in a sector long criticised for harassment, privacy breaches, and predatory lending.

Once the deadline passes, the FCCPC said it will launch enforcement actions against defaulters. Penalties include operational restrictions, suspension of services, and possible prosecution under the law. Every lending platform, service partner, and intermediary must comply without exception.

Source: Legit.ng