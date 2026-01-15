Wikipedia celebrates its 25th anniversary, emphasising community-driven knowledge and the importance of human contributors

Wikipedia, the world’s largest online information resource, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of human-powered, trustworthy knowledge shared freely across the globe.

Launched in 2001 as an ambitious experiment, Wikipedia has grown into a central pillar of the internet, attracting billions of visits every month and serving as a foundational reference for search engines, AI systems, voice assistants, and digital platforms worldwide.

Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales harps at platforms contribution at 25. Credit: picture alliance / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

To commemorate the milestone, the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that operates Wikipedia, has unveiled the Wikipedia 25 campaign, inviting users everywhere to explore the platform’s history, celebrate its volunteers, and take part in shaping its future.

“Wikipedia is a digital wonder of the world,” said Maryana Iskander, Chief Executive Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation. “It has endured enormous technological and societal change because of the people behind it and their unwavering commitment to sharing reliable knowledge with the world.”

Celebrating the humans behind Wikipedia

At the heart of Wikipedia are nearly 250,000 volunteer editors who write, edit, and verify articles in line with strict standards of neutrality and accuracy.

As part of the anniversary, the Foundation released its first-ever video docuseries, offering a close look into the lives of Wikipedia editors across continents. The series features eight volunteers whose personal stories reflect the platform’s global and community-driven nature.

Among them is Nigeria’s Goodness Ignatius, a librarian and cultural advocate whose work focuses on ensuring that Nigerian and Igbo histories are documented by those who live them.

An active contributor to Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, she also co-founded the Ig Wiki Librarians Hub to strengthen collaboration among information professionals within the Igbo community.

Her story reinforces a central message of Wikipedia at 25: even in the age of artificial intelligence, knowledge remains deeply human and depends on people.

A digital time Capsule and a look ahead

The Wikimedia Foundation has also launched a “25 Years of Wikipedia” digital time capsule, allowing users to explore the platform’s past, present, and future.

The capsule features reflections from founder Jimmy Wales, including memories of installing Wikipedia’s first servers, and revisits defining moments such as the surge in traffic following Michael Jackson’s death in 2009.

It also highlights the platform’s more curious corners, from unusual articles to internet folklore.

Looking forward, a new interactive quiz invites users to imagine what kind of Wikipedia future best represents them, with scenarios shaped by editors, artists, futurists, and even children.

Wikipedia’s role in the age of AI

After 25 years, Wikipedia stands as one of the top ten most-visited websites globally and the only one in that category operated by a nonprofit organisation. Its more than 65 million articles across 300 languages are viewed nearly 15 billion times each month.

As AI reshapes the digital landscape, Wikipedia’s human-curated content has become one of the most trusted datasets used in training large language models.

In response, the Foundation has adopted an AI strategy that prioritises human contributors, ensuring technology supports editors rather than replacing them.

The platform has also strengthened partnerships through Wikimedia Enterprise, enabling companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and emerging AI firms to responsibly reuse Wikipedia content while supporting its sustainability.

Africa’s rising role in global knowledge

Wikipedia’s next chapter places strong emphasis on closing knowledge gaps and expanding representation, particularly across Africa.

Through language translation, community-led initiatives, and projects like Abstract Wikipedia, the platform aims to ensure that global knowledge reflects the full diversity of human experience.

“As we look to the next billion people coming online, Africa will play a critical role,” said Wikimedia Foundation trustee Bobby Shabangu. “The continent’s voices and stories are essential to the future of Wikipedia and the wider internet.”

A global celebration continues

The year-long anniversary celebrations include virtual and in-person events worldwide, a digital birthday card campaign, a new mascot called Baby Globe, and limited-edition merchandise.

Reflecting on the milestone, Jimmy Wales said, “Against all odds, Wikipedia has become the backbone of knowledge on the internet. It proves that when people collaborate in good faith, the impossible becomes possible.”

Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity, but a reaffirmation of a simple idea that still holds: knowledge belongs to everyone.

Musk launches Grokipedia to rival Wikipedia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk's company xAI has launched a website called Grokipedia to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia, which he and others on the American right wing have accused of ideological bias.

The site, dubbed version 0.1, had more than 885,000 articles by Monday evening after its launch, compared to Wikipedia's more than seven million in English.

The launch came with the promise of a newer version, 1.0, which Musk said would be "10X better" than the current live site, which he claimed is already "better than Wikipedia."

