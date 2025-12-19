TotalEnergies Nigeria has launched the TotalEnergies Mobility Card Plus (TEMC+) for secure payments

The move puts TotalEnergies in direct competition with established payment firms like Paystack and Flutterwave

With the launch, TotalEnergies has commenced a nationwide migration from its existing cards to TEMC+

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has unveiled the TotalEnergies Mobility Card Plus (TEMC+), a technology-driven payment solution designed to deliver stronger security, real-time control and greater convenience for individuals and businesses.

The move positions the energy giant in direct competition with established digital payment platforms such as Paystack and Flutterwave.

The new card was launched recently in Lagos, where the company described TEMC+ as a major upgrade that blends mobility services with advanced digital payment capabilities.

According to TotalEnergies, the solution is aimed particularly at fleet operators and corporate users who require tighter control over transactions and faster access to funds.

Nationwide migration begins

With the launch, TotalEnergies has commenced a nationwide migration from its existing cards to TEMC+. The transition is already underway and is expected to be fully completed by 31 December 2025.

According to a Punch report, the company said customers will be guided throughout the process, with live demonstrations, hands-on sessions and dedicated support to ensure a smooth switch to the new platform.

Built for a digital economy

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr Samba Seye, said TEMC+ reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. He was represented by the General Manager, Retail and Cards, Abdullahi Umar.

Seye explained that the new platform was developed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy, where speed, security and transparency are critical.

“At TotalEnergies, our vision has always been to make mobility smarter, safer and more convenient for everyone. With TEMC+, we are taking a bold step forward in delivering greater convenience, control and security for both individual customers and businesses of all sizes,” he said.

More than a mobility card

TotalEnergies described TEMC+ as more than a traditional mobility card. The platform combines secure online transactions with mobile app integration that provides real-time account visibility.

Other features include pre-authorisation for accurate fuel dispensing, instant SMS alerts, virtual card options and on-the-spot fund reallocation.

These tools are designed to simplify operations, reduce delays and improve the overall customer experience, particularly for businesses managing multiple vehicles and accounts.

Designed from customer feedback

The Project Manager for TEMC+, Osarobo Aigbogun, said the upgrade was shaped directly by customer feedback and represents an evolution of the existing Total Card rather than a complete replacement.

“We listened to our customers and went back to the drawing board. TEMC+ is the next evolution of Total Cards.

It represents growth, not replacement. We are improving what we already had,” he said.

Flexible payments and real-time control

TEMC+ introduces three payment options: card payment, mobile app payment and one-time password payment.

This flexibility allows customers to complete transactions even without internet access.

Fleet managers also gain access to a real-time extranet where they can blacklist or whitelist cards, set spending limits, transfer funds between cards, generate PINs, unblock cards and fund wallets instantly without contacting TotalEnergies.

“Once you credit your funds, they are available immediately and can be used straight away,” Aigbogun noted, adding that the platform improves agility and simplifies reconciliation for businesses.

With TEMC+, TotalEnergies is signalling a clear push beyond fuel retailing into secure, technology-led payments tailored to Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

