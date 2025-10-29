SoftTalk Messenger, a Nigerian-owned app developed by Simple Azenabor, has launched a Creator Partner Program

The program seeks to reward African content creators for engagement and community building , enabling creators to earn 100% of their revenue

The developer said SoftTalk Messenger combines secure messaging, marketplace tools, and payment features

SoftTalk Messenger, a Nigerian-owned app developed by Japan-based engineer Simple Azenabor, has launched a Creator Partner Program aimed at rewarding African content creators for engagement and community building.

The new initiative enables creators to earn 100% of their revenue directly from audience interaction on the platform.

The messaging app said the new monetisation feature will empower African content creators while maintaining user privacy.

SoftTalk Messenger introduces monetisation

In a statement to introduce the monetisation program, Azenabor explained that group administrators and digital community leaders can now earn directly from audience engagement through the SoftTalk Creator Partner Program.

The statement reads:

“SoftTalk Messenger, the Nigerian-owned messaging app redefining digital communication, is making waves with its creator-first monetisation program and privacy-enhanced features.

"SoftTalk Messenger’s Creator Partner Program rewards creators for building active, engaging group chats. With earnings based on monthly engagement scores, creators can now turn conversations into sustainable income

“You create. You engage. You deserve to earn. SoftTalk Creator Partner is built to honour the value creators bring to digital communities.”

Privacy-focused communication

Azenabor stated that SoftTalk Messenger prioritises user privacy, allowing people to chat and call without revealing their phone numbers, Guardian reports.

The Nigerian developer noted:

Unlike traditional messaging platforms, SoftTalk Messenger uses @usernames instead of phone numbers.

“This ensures users and creators enjoy enhanced privacy and protection from spam or identity breaches.”

The app also integrates commerce and payment tools designed for African users, including marketplace trading, bill payments, airtime and data purchases, as well as voice and video calls.

He continued:

"SoftTalk Messenger is designed with African users in mind, solving long-standing challenges in communication, commerce, and now content creator monetisation. From secure messaging to marketplace tools, the app empowers users to find & meet new friends, trade, and grow without borders.

"Text, voice, and video calls; Marketplace buy & sell products and services; Utility bill payments, mobile data & airtime purchases, and Community building & monetisation."

Direct monetisation, no middlemen

According to Azenabor, one of the key advantages of SoftTalk’s system is that creators can earn directly without intermediaries or third-party agencies, ensuring they keep 100% of their revenue.

“For creators, SoftTalk Messenger introduces a game-changing advantage: direct monetisation,” he said. “On many global platforms, African creators depend on foreign agencies to receive earnings—often losing a cut. SoftTalk eliminates this barrier completely.”

Azenabor added that the platform welcomes all types of community leaders, from teachers and mentors to religious groups, NGOs, and clubs.

He said:

“If you’re building a space where people connect, share ideas, and grow, you’re a creator, and we want to reward you."

To qualify for the program, groups must have at least 100 participants.

Users can check their group’s monetisation status by navigating to group Info, monetisation Status within the app.

SoftTalk Messenger is available for download on both Apple and Android platforms and does not require users to provide phone numbers or other sensitive personal information.

Azenabor said:

“SoftTalk Messenger is for Africans and the world. “We’re giving content creators the freedom to earn without gatekeepers, and users the tools to connect securely."

