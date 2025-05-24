There are growing debates over China’s growing influence in Africa, especially Nigeria, the holder of its highest multilateral debt

A recent report has shown that Nigeria leads in Africa in China’s influence assessment, and is fourth out of 101 countries surveyed

The study shows that Nigeria’s growing digital development is backed by China’s infrastructure projects, technology transfer, and training

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

There are growing concerns over Nigeria’s massive adoption of Chinese surveillance technology.

According to a recent study by Doublethink Lab, Nigeria leads Africa in China’s influence assessment.

President Bola Tinubu deepens Nigeria's bilateral relationship with China. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

Nigeria ranks high in the China Index

The report disclosed that Nigeria is the highest-ranked African country in the China Index 2024, coming fourth in the overall assessment.

The report says this development reflects deep economic ties with China, Nigeria's top trading partner and the holder of a majority of its bilateral external debt.

The study also says that Nigeria ranks high in the technology domain, showing a strategic long-term partnership in telecommunications, surveillance and digital infrastructure.

According to the report, Nigeria’s massive adoption of Chinese surveillance technology, mostly from tech giant Huawei, raises concerns.

Experts have said that the development may expose Nigerians and Nigerians’ data to external forces and violate their sovereignty.

The report exposes China’s growing influence in Nigeria

The new research shows that China has continued to expand its influence in Nigeria since 2022, amid ongoing debates on the benefits and potential downsides.

Additionally, Nigeria ranks fourth out of 101 countries overall and the most-ranked country in Africa in the China Index in 2024.

The Index is published by a Taiwan-based civil society organisation, which draws research from hundreds of researchers and local experts globally.

“Rankings are determined by summing normalised responses to 99 Indicators, each corresponding to an observable phenomenon of PRC influence,” the report said.

Chinese firms invest in security infrastructure in Nigeria

According to the report, which was seen by Legit.ng, Nigeria’s growing movement in the China Index shows the Asian country’s influence across essential sectors in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria has emerged as a strategic partner to China’s global influence efforts, especially in foreign policy, technology, law enforcement, and the economy.

Nigeria’s growing digital development is backed by China’s infrastructure projects, technology transfer, and training, influencing Chinese surveillance systems and cybersecurity norms into Nigeria’s governance guidelines, the report stated.

“Chinese firms such as Huawei have implemented 'Safe City' surveillance systems in major cities like Lagos and Abuja. Nigerian officials have also participated in cybersecurity training programs sponsored by Chinese institutions,” the report stressed.

Experts raise concerns about data privacy

Experts have said that while these tools potentially boost public security, they also pose new challenges regarding data privacy, transparency, and public supervision.

The report said:

“The alignment with PRC-style governance models, characterised by centralised digital control, may raise concerns about the long-term implications for civil liberties and institutional accountability”.

As a holder of Nigeria’s bilateral sovereign debt, China appears to wield immense economic leverage and may influence certain decisions in multilateral forums.

President Bola Tinubu deepens ties with China to boost development. Credit: State House.

Source: Facebook

China announces plan to establish EV factories in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has called for deeper bilateral cooperation in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, including establishing electric vehicle (EV) factories in the country. R

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, in Abuja over the weekend, the ambassador underscored Nigeria’s strategic importance to China’s foreign policy and economic cooperation goals.

He said Nigeria is a great country with immense natural resources, adding that China places the country at the core of its Africa policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng