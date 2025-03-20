Data from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) reveals that the number of NIN holders has reached 117.3 million

The commission revealed that it had captured about seven more Nigerians in the last five months

The NIMC data reveals that Lagos and Kano top the 10 Nigerian states with the highest number of NIN holders in the country

As of February 2025, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it had issued 117.3 million national identification numbers (NINs) to Nigerians.

Of this number, Lagos and Kano have the highest number of enrollees as they are the most populated states in Nigeria.

NIMC says it has captured about seven million Nigerians in the NIN database in seven months Credit: NIMC

NIMC registers 7 million Nigerians in 5 months

At the end of Q3 2024, NIMC had given out 110 NINs, meaning that in the last five months, about seven million Nigerians have been captured on the NIN database.

Findings show that regarding gender distribution, NIMC has registered 66.2 million males, representing 56.5%, while 51.07 million are females, representing 43.5%.

The top 10 states with the highest enrolment

The data shows that Lagos maintained the top position, recording the highest number of enrolments in Nigeria with 12.6 million.

The state was followed by Kano, with 10.2 million registered NIN, and Kaduna with 6.9 million.

The commission’s figures showed that the two states lead with the highest number of NIN enrolments since the commencement of the exercise.

NIMC warns Nigerians against unauthorised NIN modifications. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Apart from Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna, other states in the top 10 with high enrollments include Ogun with 4.9 million, Oyo with 4.5 million, Katsina with 4.5 million, and FCT with 3.7 million.

Others are Rivers with 3.5 million, Delta with 3.1 million, and Bauchi with three million.

The top 10 states with the lowest NIN holders

NIMC data shows that the 10 states with the lowest NIN enrolment are Imo at two million, Kwara at two million, and Enugu at 1.9 million.

Others are Kogi at 1.9 million, Yobe at 1.8 million, Taraba at 1.7 million, and Cross River at 1.3 million.

The rest include Ekiti at 1.1 million, Ebonyi at 990.775, and Bayelsa at 758.111.

NIN warns Nigerians

NIMC asked Nigerians not to modify their NIN at other places than its self-service centre on its website, warning against using unauthorised websites.

“Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorised websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft,” NIMC said.

It assured Nigerians that its self-service portal remains secure and reliable, providing users with the convenience of updating their details from anywhere.

NIMC stressed that the platform ensures data privacy and integrity, which allows Nigerians to modify their details without visiting an enrolment centre.

“By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time,” NIMC said.

NIMC sends message to students and Nigerian parents

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC has called on JAMB/UTME candidates to enrol for their National Identification Number (NIN) to enable them to access JAMB exams.

The announcement was made via NIMC's official account on X (formerly Twitter) on January 27, 2025, emphasising the importance of NIN in securing a brighter future for candidates.

In the post, NIMC highlighted that candidates must enrol for their NIN to access the JAMB exams.

