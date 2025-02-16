Elon Musk has revealed that his AI company, xAI, will launch the world’s smartest AI on Monday, February 17, 2024

He disclosed that the Grok 3 will go live with a demonstration on Monday night at 0400GMT

Musk said Grok was trained on synthetic data and can show errors it makes by going over data to reach a logical conclusion

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, said his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is set to release its Grok 3 chatbot on Monday, February 17, 2025, and is touted to be the world’s smartest AI globally as the market becomes fiercely competitive.

According to the tech billionaire, the startup’s flagship AI product will go live with a demonstration on Monday night at 4.00GMT.

Musk said Grok 3 will be the smartest AI globally

Musk disclosed that Grok 3 was trained on synthetic data and can reflect errors it makes by going over data to reach logical consistency.

He told his millions of followers on X, his social media company, where Grok has been in use, that he will be offline all weekend to hon the product with the team.

The Tesla CEO revealed last week that Grok 3 was in the final phase of development and would be launched to the world in weeks.

DeepSeek challenges OpenAI’s ChatGPT

The startup seeks a competitive edge in a market swarming with products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the company he bid $97.4 billion to acquire, as AI spreads through the contemporary world.

Chinese startup, DeepSeek sent shockwaves through the global AI industry in January when it launched its low-cost, high-quality chatbot to challenge US ambitions to lead the world in developing the technology.

According to reports, DeepSeek rapidly overtook ChatGPT in downloads on the Apple store.

Vanguard reports that Musk has warned that AI is a risk to human civilisation. However, the billionaire is pushing for a larger share of the AI market.

Musk’s xAI is the world’s most valuable startup

The startup disclosed in December 2024 that it raised its latest funding round from investors including US venture capitalists, Nvidia, the chipmakers, AMD, and investment funds from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The firm raised about $6 billion in May 2024.

Experts say xAI is now the world’s most valuable startup but still dwarfed by OpenAI.

Elon Musk owns SpaceX, and Tesla and launched xAI in July 2023 after an open letter calling for a halt to AI model development.

Sam Altman and the OpenAI board said they have unanimously rejected a bid by a group of investors led by Musk to offer to acquire the company for $97.4 billion.

