MTN has successfully tested shutting down its 3G network in multiple Cape Town neighborhoods, and the company claims it is on schedule to switch off the outdated technology by December 31, 2025.

MTN informed some Cape Town customers in a letter that it was implementing a pilot program to move subscribers off 3G within a ring-fenced region, according to MyBroadband.

In January 2024, concerned customers were notified by MTN about the test initiative. Early in 2024, the test started, and it concluded later that year.

MTN said in its letter,

“In September 2022, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies indicated its intention to phase out 2G and 3G networks,”

“Although this process will affect our customers, MTN is committed to ensuring minimal impact in the transition. As a result, MTN will follow a phased approach for the migration.”

“Once the pilot phase is completed, MTN will assess the project before rolling out the 3G migration on a large scale. The 3G transition is scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2025,” it explained.

“Parallel to the 3G migration, MTN is assessing the viable dates to migrate users on the 2G network. Engagements to migrate the 2G Network services will be communicated in due course.”

Transition to be concluded by year end

MTN told MyBroadband that the 3G switch-off trial was a success and that it would finish moving away from the outdated technology by the end of the year

“MTN is actively transitioning customers from legacy 2G and 3G networks to more advanced 4G and 5G technologies,” a spokesperson said.

“This strategic migration enhances customer experience and ensures continued investment in modern, efficient networks.”

According to MTN, the 2024 pilot encompassed the Milnerton Bloubergstrand neighborhood in Cape Town, the suburbs of Durbanville, and Greater Melkbosstrand.

“The pilot aimed to assess the migration process and optimise future rollouts,” the spokesperson said.

“Following its success, MTN is implementing a phased migration approach, with full transition planned for completion by 31st December 2025. Throughout this process, MTN remains committed to delivering excellent connectivity and minimising disruption to customers.”

One major obstacle to switching off 2G and 3G in South Africa was the relatively high prices of 4G and 5G devices.

While Vodacom and MTN have made an effort to tackle this problem by launching affordable 4G and 5G devices, they would still prefer that government not set arbitrary deadlines for a legacy network switch-off.

