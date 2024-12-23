WhatsApp has announced that some Andriod smartphone users will no longer get support from January

The decision has already been concluded and will affect users of the selected phones across the world

The phones affected are 10-year-old devices running Android Kit Kat, and users will no longer be able to access Meta's WhatsApp.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, has announced it will cease working on some older devices from Wednesday, January 1, 2025

In a note on its FAQ page, as seen by Legit.ng, the Meta-owned app stated that it would stop supporting smartphones running Android KitKat, released in 2013.

WhatsApp to stop working on some andriod phones Photo credit: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Also, iPhones still running iOS 12 will lose support from May 2025.

WhatsApp message reads:

"Our goal is to provide a private and reliable service for as many people as possible.

To do so, we regularly review how WhatsApp is being used including our growing set of features that advance global private calling and messaging.

Going forward, WhatsApp support on devices that run KaiOS will end. Before we stop support for these devices, all impacted users will be directly notified ahead of time.

Users of KaiOS devices should copy their important information outside the device as there is no backup support or ability to restore from these devices."

Whatsapp explains why devices will be cut off

The messaging app also noted that users affected will be notified of plans to cut them off.

It added:

"WhatsApp works on many Android devices, including those with Android 5.0 or newer. WhatsApp stops supporting older devices and operating systems on an ongoing basis to focus on supporting newer ones and keeping up with the latest technological advancements.

"If we stop supporting your device or operating system, you will be notified in WhatsApp and reminded several times to upgrade. We’ll also remind you to update your device to continue using WhatsApp and keep this article updated with relevant information."

Android devices to stop working from January 1

The decision affected several devices, including models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony, released over a decade ago.

Users are advised to upgrade to devices running newer Android versions to continue using WhatsApp services.

Below is the full list of Android phones that will lose WhatsApp access soon:

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014

HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

WhatsApp new channel feature for broadcast messages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp and Instagram introduced a broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels, designed to encourage more user conversations.

The company is also exploring the potential to monetize the feature. Additionally, admin phone numbers will remain hidden in the channels.

Channels will be accessible through a new " Updates " tab in the WhatsApp app.

Source: Legit.ng