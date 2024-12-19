Sandisk Corporation previewed its new corporate branding and creative direction, signalling a bold debut of the company’s comeback

the company unites the current moment and their aspirations and bold plans for the future

From a pixel to a platform for ambition, the new Sandisk mark is engineered to embody innovation

Sandisk Corporation previewed its new corporate branding and creative direction, signalling a bold debut of its comeback launch as a standalone Flash and memory technology innovator, planned for early 2025.

Defined by a ‘Mindset of Motion,’ Sandisk’s new creative direction represents a future-forward philosophy in which the company unites the current moment and aspirations by creating paths and possibilities for people to go without limits.

Technology company announces a breakthrough in the scandisk industry Credit: Western Digital

Source: Original

The innovation aims to unite people

This mindset brings people closer to their ambitions and creates a circle of collaboration for progress and future growth.

The Sandisk® wordmark represents a heritage of mobility and versatility, enabling a seamless and simplified world of resilient data expression and storage. The company’s innovation keeps aspirations moving and pushes possibility forward, empowering people and businesses with data everywhere.

“Enabling people to experience the potential of their data and move forward in making aspirations real is at the heart of what we do and we were very intentional in creating a mark that embodies the spirit of this thinking," said Joel Davis, vice president of Creative, Sandisk.

“Our visual brand philosophy is inspired by the future and all the diverse ways our customers consume data. Starting with a single pixel, the new Sandisk mark uses bold visual language while being rooted in the idea that progress is not an endpoint but a way of being,” Davis said.

Sandisk brand mark design attributes

From a pixel to a platform for ambition, the new Sandisk mark is engineered to embody innovation. The logo’s clean lines and minimalist design mirror the speed and efficiency of Flash technology.

The iconic open D letterform unites with a fresh, pixel-driven S, symbolizing collaboration and partnership and shaping the future of technology. With both vertical and horizontal representations, the mark defies limitation.

Western Digital unveils world’s highest capacity portable HDDs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Western Digital has introduced a groundbreaking expansion to its product range, responding to the burgeoning demand for expansive digital storage solutions.

The tech giant announced a series of high-capacity portable HDDs across its WD®, WD_BLACK™, and SanDisk® Professional lines, boasting the world’s most capacious 2.5” portable HDD.

The WD My Passport portable HDD series, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE® ArmorATD™ will now feature staggering 6TB* capacities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng