Elon Musk's recently founded AI company, xAI, has hit $50 billion in valuation following a funding round

The company recently reached the milestone after raising $5 billion in a recent funding round

The funding round included vital players such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Qatar Investment Authority.

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk recently launched xAI, a ChatGPT rival, adding another milestone to his portfolio.

The company recently reached a $50 billion valuation after raising $5 billion in a recent funding round.

The new company now surpasses X

The move places xAI ahead of X (formerly Twitter) in terms of financial worth.

The funding round included vital players such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Qatar Investment Authority.

According to reports, the valuation surpasses the $44 billion Musk churned out to acquire Twitter two years ago and is a significant achievement for a venture launched recently.

The quick growth and acceptance of xAI shows the expanding role artificial intelligence plays in reshaping industries and the the billionaire’s ability to attract investment interest in new technology.

Musk rebranded Twitter to X after acquiring the social media platform and introduced a series of innovations, including a monetisation policy that allowed creators to earn money through their tweets.

Musk pitches xAI against ChaptGPT

xAI company was reportedly founded in 2023 and aims to be an alternative to OpenAI, which Musk co-founded in 2015 but left in 2029.

He reportedly left OpenAI following a disagreement over its move from non-profit to for-profit operations.

Musk, who emerged as the world’s richest man of all time, with a net worth of $480 billion, has been critical of OpenAI’s direction and plan to dominate the AI landscape.

