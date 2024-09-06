Nigeria has witnessed a significant increase in the number of Nigerian internet subscribers in the first quarter of 2024

The NBS revealed that the total number of active mobile subscriptions across the country was 219.3 million at the end of Q1

Lagos, the nation's commercial hub, retained its top position with 25.9 million active mobile subscriptions

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released new telecommunications data indicating that Lagos, Ogun, and Kano collectively contributed 23% of Nigeria's total active mobile subscriptions in the first quarter of 2024.

However, the new report shows that the total number of active mobile subscriptions across the country was 219.3 million at the end of Q1, reflecting a 3.3% decrease from the 226.1 million recorded in the same period in 2023.

Together, these three states accounted for 50.5 million active mobile lines, making them the top contributors in terms of mobile subscriptions.

Lagos leads in number of subscriptions

The report revealed that Lagos, the nation's commercial hub, retained its top position with 25.9 million active mobile subscriptions by the end of Q1 2024.

Ogun ranked second with 12.6 million subscriptions, while Kano secured third place with 11.9 million.

Conversely, Bayelsa had the lowest number of active mobile subscriptions at 1.6 million, followed by Ebonyi with 1.8 million and Ekiti with 1.9 million.

Nigeria holds one of the highest internet penetration rates in Africa, with 51% of the population having access.

As the largest mobile market on the continent, the country is home to a young, dynamic population, many of whom are entering the age of mobile subscription eligibility.

MTN leads as the top mobile service provider, followed by Globacom, Airtel, and 9Mobile.

Subscribers protest move to increase call, data tariff

