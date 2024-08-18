The demands of telecom companies to increase service rates have been met with protests from subscribers

They pleaded with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to turn down the telecom operators' request

In their opinion, the implementation of tariff increase will hinder the expansion of the telecom industry

Under the auspices of the Association of Telephones, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS), telecom users have protested against telecom providers' demands to raise service fees.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos over the weekend, the group urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to reject the demand from telecom operators for a tariff increase, arguing that doing so would put further strain on subscribers.

In order to help them deal with the high cost of providing telecom services throughout the nation, telecom operators writing under the auspices of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) requested a 40% increase in voice and data rate in a letter to the NCC.

Subscribers kick

ThisDay reported that members of ATCIS have urged the regulator not to take the demand into consideration, claiming that it will hinder the expansion of the telecom industry, even if the NCC has not responded to it.

The National President of ATCIS, an advocacy group, Mr. Sina Bilesanmi, said that subscribers would resist the suggested hike in telecoms tariff and called on NCC to turn down such requests in the interest of subscribers.

“ATCIS-Nigeria, the only leading telecoms subscriber advocacy body, is concerned that this strident call at this time is most unwelcome. We see it as most insensitive as it will impoverish telecoms subscriber members more given the realities on the ground.

“While we understand the industry faces challenges, including rising operational costs and the need for infrastructure investment, we believe this increase places an undue burden on consumers, many of whom are already struggling with the current economic situation.

Bilesanmi claims that one of the main causes of the present push for rate hikes is the telecoms' inability to control the rising cost of diesel needed to power their base transceiver stations (BTS). However, they are insufficient justifications for higher tariffs.

“We say no to any hike without the proper consultation with consumer advocacy bodies such as ATCIS that have over 200 million membership strength across Nigeria,” he added.

Bilesanmi stated that it was clear that in order for them to have a functional business environment, the NCC and the federal government needed to have put in place certain infrastructure and sound policies.

He did, however, assert that the telecoms shouldn't use subtly threatening behavior to obtain the NCC's consent to raise rates.

Deacon Simon Oladipopo, a NEC member of ATCIS, counseled telecom operators against shifting the cost of overseeing telecom services on gullible customers.

ALTON debunks any approval to increase tariff

Legit.ng reported that Gbenga Adebayo, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), has debunked reports that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved tariff increases for telecom and internet companies.

Reports claim that the NCC's new tariff took effect on July 29, 2024, meaning Nigerians will pay more to make calls and browse the internet.

The report added that NCC orders that "every subscriber must be on a tariff plan, and no subscriber can be on more than one tariff plan at a time."

