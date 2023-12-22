The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered telecommunication companies to bar unlinked lines

MTN disclosed in a recent filing that the NCC called for a complete barring of all phone lines not linked with NINs

The company stated that it will carry out a complete barring of unlinked lines on February 28, 2023

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has asked all telecommunication companies to block subscribers’ lines not linked with the National Identity Number (NIN).

MTN Nigeria disclosed the directive in its corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dated Monday, December 18, 2023.

MTN reveals NCC has set February 28, 2024 as date to bar lines not linked with NIN. Credit: NCC

MTN says it will comply with NCC orders

In the filing signed by its secretary, Uto Ukpana, the company said that the NCC ordered a complete barring on all phone lines whose NINs are unverified.

According to the NCC, unlinked lines SIM cards are lines that still need to be linked with the National Identity Number (NIN).

The former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, directed telcos to integrate SIM cards into the NIN database.

In April 2022, the Nigerian government directed telcos to bar outgoing calls on all unlinked lines.

MTN said the new directive is an industry-wide order, requiring phones for which the subscribers still need to submit their NINs to be blocked on or before February 28, 2024.

MTN said:

“Concerning NINs that have been submitted but not verified, such lines are to be barred on or before March 29, 2024, where five or more lines are linked to an unverified NIN,” MTN said.

“Similarly, where less than five lines are linked to an unverified NIN, such lines are to be barred on or before April 15, 2024. All affected subscribers must be verified (biometrics and biodata) before their lines are unbarred.

“This is a follow-up to the NCC’s directive on April 4, 2022, requiring operators to restrict outgoing calls (one-way barring) for subscribers whose lines are not associated with NINs.

“We are further engaging the affected subscribers through all our channels to encourage them to submit their NINs for verification.”

Telcos to lose millions of subscribers

The company stated that to simplify the process, the telcos will boost the capacity of various service outlets for efficiency.

It stated that it is committed to ensuring its subscribers comply with the NCC order and will continue working with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to accelerate the verification process.

TheCable reports that MTN asked subscribers who are yet to link their NINs with their lines to visit its nearest outlets or use its digital channels before the new deadlines.

The Guardian reports that about 10 million lines were lost by telcos at the height of the SIM-NIN link exercise by NIMC.

