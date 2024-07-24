Ferrari to accept crypto-payments in Europe
Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said Wednesday its European dealers will start accepting cryptocurrency, following a similar move in the United States.
The new payment system -- which includes verification of the source of the funds, and immediate conversion of the payments into traditional currency -- will be rolled out from the end of July, it said.
"The entry into the European market follows the successful launch of this alternative payment system in the United States less than a year ago, to support dealers in better addressing the evolving needs of its clients," the company said in a statement.
"By the end of 2024, Ferrari will expand cryptocurrency transactions to other countries in its international dealer network, where cryptocurrencies are legally accepted."
Cryptocurrencies, the most famous of which is bitcoin, are a type of digital currency which, unlike traditional currencies, are not controlled by centralised financial institutions.
Advocates say this brings financial freedom but cryptocurrencies can be very volatile. Bitcoin has also been accused of being the currency of choice for illegal payments that leave no trace.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Billionaire Elon Musk declared in 2021 that he would sell Tesla cars for bitcoins -- before changing his mind, arguing that its production was too polluting and that he would only accept it when it was less polluting.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.