After Naming Winners of its 3MTT Scheme, FG Invites Nigerians to Apply for Its N10m Agric Project
- The Nigerian government has opened application for Nigerians to apply for its agricultural project
- The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced this on social media
- He said the project aims to stimulate the fourth industrial revolution via technology
Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.
The Ministry of Technology has opened an application for Nigerian tech buffs to apply for its Agriculture Demonstration Project for a chance to get N10 million.
The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani announced this via his X page on Monday, November 27, 2023.
FG to activate Fourth Industrial Revolution via tech
Tijani said:
“Our intent is to encourage and inspire the use of technology, especially Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies like UAV, IoT, AI & Blockchain, to optimize different sectors of our economy, so I’m pleased to announce the launch of our first 4IRTA initiative https://4irta.nitda.gov.ng in Agriculture.
The Agriculture Demonstration Project will allow us to identify and mainstream market-ready innovations that leverage these 4IR technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability in our agricultural sector. Applications are open now at https://4irta.nitda.gov.ng and will run till Thursday, December 7, 2023.”
This comes as the minister unveiled a long list of successful candidates as first cohorts for its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.
Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, disclosed this in a post on X on Friday, November 24, 2023.
3MTT courses
The selected applicants for the first phase will learn the following courses:
- Software Development
- UI/UX Design
- Data Analysis & Visualisation
- Quality Assurance
- Product Management
- Data Science
- Animation AI / Machine Learning
- Cybersecurity Game Development
- Cloud Computing Dev Ops.
Details on the 3MTT fellowship
The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme is critical to the Renewed Hope agenda to build Nigeria’s technical talent.
The first phase of the programme, executed in collaboration with NITDA, will involve multiple stakeholders, including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organizations.
The 3MTT programme by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy will generate a pipeline of technical talent to create 2 million digital jobs by 2025.
"Apply Now": FG opens application to recruit 3 million Nigerians on tech talent scheme, issues link
Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government had opened an application portal for phase one of the Three Million Technical (3MTT) programme.
Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the portal for the programme on Friday, October 13, 2023.
Tijani stated that a crucial part of the programme is building Nigeria's tech talent pool as a backbone to boost its digital economy and position it as a net tech exporter.
