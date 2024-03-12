The United Kingdom's Business and Trade department is inviting Nigerian tech entrepreneurs to apply for its Pathfinder Awards

The Awards seek to project promising tech startups to the global tech stage via its Tech Rocketship Awards

The department said beneficiaries would have access to the UK's $1 trillion tech ecosystem and VIP treatments

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Hours after banning Nigerians and other healthcare workers from bringing dependents to the country, the United Kingdom’s department for Business and Trade (UKPA) has invited African tech startups to participate in its Unicorn Kingdom, a Pathfinder Awards (UKPA).

The country wishes to discover promising tech startup firms worldwide via the initiative.

The United Kingdom government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opens awards for Africans Credit: fotostorm

Source: Getty Images

The awards offer opportunities for growth

The UKPA will leverage the success of the UK’s Tech Rocketship Awards, the most significant global awards for tech startup firms ever.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Per a statement on Monday, March 11, 2024, by the British High Commission in Lagos, startups with ambitions to grow globally in the AI, Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) Technology, Cyber Security, and Digital Trade Solutions Sectors are eligible to apply.

Reports say the statement added that the awards officer African startups an opportunity to pave their way into the country’s $1 trillion tech sector.

The statement said:

“The awards are part of our commitment across government to help more businesses scale up and benefit from our highly skilled workforce and supportive regulatory system.

Benefits of the award

It also said that the award offers African startups the opportunity to display their innovations and potential on a global scale while opening opportunities for the UK’s robust tech ecosystem.

TheCable reports that Winners will receive a tailored programme in the UK, including meetings with industry leaders and government sector specialists and invitations to VIP events and receptions.

Other benefits include support from the Department of Business Trades’ Global Entrepreneur Programme, which supports ambitious businesses growing from a UK global headquarters.

The UKPA said interested applicants can apply using https://www.great.gov.uk/campaign-site/Unicorn-Kingdom-Pathfinder-Awards/submission-form/

The development follows a strict immigration rule recently enacted by the UK government, restricting healthcare workers from Nigeria and other countries from bringing dependents.

The UK has embarked on immigration reforms to curb the influx of foreign workers.

FG moves to recruit 3 million Nigerians on tech talent scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government had opened an application portal for phase one of the Three Million Technical (3MTT) programme.

Bosun Tijani, the minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the portal for the programme on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Tijani stated that a crucial part of the programme is building Nigeria's tech talent pool as a backbone to boost its digital economy and position it as a net tech exporter.

Source: Legit.ng