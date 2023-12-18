An Indian Billionaire has increased his stake in Airtel Africa by 15.1% via his company

Sunil Mittal increased his hold on the telecom company via Barti Overseas Pvt Limited, linked to him

Mittal’s $115 million investment into the company takes his stakes to about 94 million shares

To consolidate its presence in the telecom company, Bharti Overseas Pvt Limited, linked to telecom mogul and billionaire Sunil Mittal, has boosted its position in Airtel Africa by increasing its voting rights to 15.1%.

The deal done via its subsidiary, Indian Continent Limited, follows the acquisition of 94,593,705 shares worth 90.85 million on December 12, 2023, one month after the company increased its voting rights to 1.58%.

Bharti Airtel Africa founder, Sunil Mittal Credit: SAJJAD HUSSAIN / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Sunil ranks among India's wealthiest

Barti Overseas’ move to accelerate its stake in Airtel Africa highlights its commitment to strengthening ties with the leading telecom provider on the continent and positioning Milttal’s interests within the telecom industry.

The latest deal gives Barti Global a commanding share of a 3.38% stake in Airtel Africa. Also, Indian Continent Investment Limited has shored up its voting rights to 11.72$, contributing to the growing influence of entities linked to Mittal.

Mittal, who is the Chairman of Bharti Airtel, has solidified his position as one of the world’s most prosperous persons, with a net worth of $15.4 billion, ranked 126th in the world, among the 500 wealthiest persons, per Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

According to reports, the Indian billionaire gets his wealth from his 28% share in Bharti Aitel, which operates in 17 countries and has over 490 million subscribers, and has a revenue of $17.3 billion as of March 30, 2023.

Airtel operates in 14 countries in Africa

Airtel Africa operates in 14 African countries, serving 140 million customers, while Bharti Airtel ranks as the world’s third-largest mobile telecom service subscribers by numbers.

The company trails Vodacom and MTN Group as the largest telecommunication companies in Africa.

Bartel Africa is a leading shareholder in Airtel Africa, which Singapore oversees.

The leading shareholder in Airtel Africa Plc remains Bharti Airtel Limited, a company primarily overseen by Singapore Telecommunications Limited, boasting a 56-percent stake. With its present 15.1-percent stake, Bharti Overseas Pvt Limited further solidifies its significant standing within the company’s shareholder framework.

