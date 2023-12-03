WhatsApp has introduced another layer of privacy to locked conversations on the platform

The messaging platform rolled out secret codes to allow users to secure their locked chats

The secret codes include numbers, characters, or emojis and can be typed into the search bar to access the locked chats

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new secret codes feature that provides another layer of privacy to locked conversations.

The app launched locked chats earlier this year to help people conceal sensitive conversations.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announces new secret codes for locked WhatsApp chats Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Facebook

The new feature is meant to protect locked chats

Now, the platform is adding extra privacy features to protect those chats and make them challenging to find if someone has unauthorized access to your phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Instead of having all your locked chats in a folder, users can now choose to hide them behind a password different from what is used to unlock their phones.

TechCrunch reports that the secret code can include letters, numbers, special characters, and emojis.

How to access locked chats with secret codes

If users hide locked chat folders from the chat list, they can only be found by typing the secret code in the search bar.

The idea is to prevent people with access to your phone from knowing you have locked chats.

Mark Zucherberg said:

“Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password.”

Users can still have locked chats in their chat list without a secret code.

The platform rolled out the secret codes on November 30, 2023, and will be available globally in the coming months.

WhatsApp new voice chat allows users to call into a group

WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock in May 2023, allowing users to lock chats and put them in their folders that can be accessed with the device password, face ID, or fingerprint.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, planned to let users create a custom password for their chats to use a unique password different from the one used to unlock their phones.

The launch of the new feature comes weeks after WhatsApp rolled out a voice chat feature for large groups called ‘Voice Chats.”

It designed the new feature to be less disruptive than a group call, which calls members in a group.

The feature started quietly without ringing, with an in-chat bubble that users can tap to join.

"Switch Phones Freely": WhatsApp finally releases new feature highly requested by users for years

Legit.ng reported that after years of waiting, META, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to log into the same account on up to four phones.

Meta disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 22, 2023.

According to the statement, the new feature aims to make it easier for users to switch between devices without having to log in and out of their accounts constantly.

Source: Legit.ng